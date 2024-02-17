Newark Bowling team strikes once again

Newark Girls bowling won it’s 8th straight girls sectional title and will be representing Section V in Division 2 girls bowling again this year as the 2X defending state champions.

Newark’s Sienna Hasseler (Freshman), won the new individual sectional championship trophy for Class C. This is a new recognition Section V is starting to recognize the top performer in each class and gender. Sienna had the highest pin count for 6 games on Tuesday the 13th of all Class C girls, 1192.

Clyde-Savanah won the Boys Class D team championships yesterday and Quentin Haskins won the individual Boys Class D Boys Sectional championship as well.

There are “all-tournament” teams as well, which are the top 5 bowlers in each Class. Sierra George (and Sienna) From Newark and Leah Burke from Wayne made the Class C girls team.

Parker Miller and Quentin made the Boys all-tournament team for Class D boys.

Class C Boys – Kevin Martinez of Newark made the Class C Boys team.

The Newark Boys finished in 2nd place by just 10 pins behind Waterloo. 5745 – 5735.

The Newark Girls Bowl in Syracuse on March 8th in the state tournament.