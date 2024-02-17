Powered by Dark Sky
February 17, 2024
Newark Bowling team strikes once again

by WayneTimes.com
February 17, 2024

Newark Girls bowling won it’s 8th straight girls sectional title and will be representing Section V in Division 2 girls bowling again this year as the 2X defending state champions.

Newark’s Sienna Hasseler (Freshman), won the new individual sectional championship trophy for Class C.  This is a new recognition Section V is starting to recognize the top performer in each class and gender.  Sienna had the highest pin count for 6 games on Tuesday the 13th of all Class C girls, 1192.

Clyde-Savanah won the Boys Class D team championships yesterday and Quentin Haskins won the individual Boys Class D Boys Sectional championship as well.

There are “all-tournament” teams as well, which are the top 5 bowlers in each Class.  Sierra George (and Sienna) From Newark and Leah Burke from Wayne made the Class C girls team.

 Parker Miller and Quentin made the Boys all-tournament team  for Class D boys.

 Class C Boys – Kevin Martinez of Newark made the Class C Boys team.

 The Newark Boys finished in 2nd place by just 10 pins behind Waterloo.  5745 – 5735.   

 The Newark Girls Bowl in Syracuse on March 8th in the state tournament.

