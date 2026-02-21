What are you looking for?

Newark coach Diane Kirnie named Coach of the Year

February 21, 2026
by WayneTimes.com

Newark coach Diane Kirnie has been named Section V Class A Coach of the Year — a well-earned honor for a coach who has defined excellence, leadership, and commitment for nearly three decades at Newark.

With over 400 career wins, a state championship, countless league and sectional titles, and generations of players impacted, Coach Kirnie’s legacy goes far beyond the scoreboard. Known for her humility and heart, she has always credited her athletes and teams first — but her former players, colleagues, and community know the truth: her impact is extraordinary.

From shaping champions on the court to building confident, hardworking young women off it, Coach Kirnie continues to set the standard for what it means to lead.

