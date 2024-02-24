Newark dedicates gymnasium to Coach Ron Ceravolo

Few nights in the Newark High School gymnasium have been as moving and unforgettable as February 9th when the packed room was named “Coach Ron Ceravolo Court” in honor of the highly-esteemed, retired Newark Athletic Hall of Fame and Section V Hall of Fame member Ron Ceravolo, whose stellar career spanned over 40 years.

This wonderful recognition followed the NCSD Board of Education approval January 17th of a proposal by Newark Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach Henry Kuperus to name the Newark High School Basketball court in Ceravolo’s honor.

Here is a portion of Kuperus’ proposal to the BOE:

“I am writing to propose a heartfelt and well-deserved tribute to an esteemed individual whose contributions to Newark, both on and off the basketball court, merit special recognition—Coach Ron Ceravolo.

His illustrious career spanned over 40 years, during which he not only demonstrated unparalleled success but was also inducted into the Newark Athletic Hall of Fame and Section V Hall of Fame. His commitment to the development of young athletes extends beyond the game, fostering lifelong friendships with his players and leaving an indelible mark on the Newark community.

In light of Coach Ceravolo's outstanding achievements and the lasting impact he has had on countless lives, we propose naming the Newark High School basketball court in his honor. This dedication serves as a fitting acknowledgment of his enduring legacy, one that reaches far beyond the scoreboard.

Coach Ceravolo's ability to develop not only skilled athletes but also individuals who carry the values of teamwork, sportsmanship and perseverance throughout their lives is truly remarkable. His influence extends to the creation of lasting bonds with his players, embodying the spirit of mentorship and camaraderie that is at the heart of Newark's athletic community.

We, the Newark basketball coaching staff/friends/former players and family, believe that naming the basketball court after Coach Ron Ceravolo is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career and the positive impact, he has had on generations of Newark residents. This proposal is an expression of gratitude and respect from the community for a man whose dedication and passion have left an enduring legacy.”

The naming of the court took place prior to the start of the Varsity basketball game with the Wayne Central Eagles, the Reds final home game of the regular season. Wayne won 55-49. Watch the event here: https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=8i4Ol5lv6NY

The “Coach Ron Ceravolo Court” banner situated above the Reds locker room door, was unveiled during the truly memorable pre-game ceremony attended by Ceravolo’s innumerable former athletes and students, coaches and community members and others.

In a wonderful show of respect and adoration, Kuperus invited everyone in attendance who had been involved with Ceravolo as a student, athlete or coach to join he and his family who were assembled on center court with Kuperus. The invitation spurred a swift and heartfelt response from former students, athletes, coaches and others to leave the bleachers and throng, in a huge, emotion-charged circle, the revered coach.

“The support and love the community and his players have for him is indescribable,” Kuperus said, noting the vast number of players and coaches who came, many from great distances, to be a part of the special recognition. Ceravolo was part of the Newark coaching staff as recent as last year when the Reds won their second straight sectional title and advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Final Four.

Ceravolo appreciatively thanked five different groups of people for their support during his time at Newark: his wife and family, the Newark Central School District, all of his coaches throughout the years, his former players and lastly, the fans.

“This was an incredible event,” Jonathan Mastin, Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics said afterward. “A truly special evening for a truly special man. Coach's legacy and the impact that he has had on this district, the community, and the student-athletes that played for him was on full display. Watching as each player in attendance was able to shake Coach's hand or give him a hug as they took the court to show their support and appreciation for all that he has meant and done for them was surreal and incredibly emotional. I am extremely grateful for the time and effort that Coach Kuperus put into bringing everyone together to honor Coach Ceravolo and for the support of this recognition from our Superintendent and the members of our Board of Education.”

Finger Lakes Times sports writer Nick Felice noted Feb. 12th in an article that Ceravolo took over as the head coach of his alma mater in 1987 and guided the program through 23 amazing seasons.

“Ceravolo’s teams won 15 Finger Lakes East League titles, eight of which were undefeated seasons. The Reds captured four Section V Championships under Ceravolo in 1987, ‘90, ‘91 and 2004. The ‘90 and ‘91 teams went on to win back-to-back Far West Regional Championships and made two NYSPHSAA Final Four appearances.

“He finished with a remarkable 409-117 overall record, was named Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year 12 times and was honored by his peers as the Tom Downey Memorial- Birkett Mills Section V Coach of the Year in ‘87, ‘91, ‘97 and 2009.

“Born to be a teacher and coach, Ceravolo also led the baseball, soccer, softball, lacrosse and track and field teams during his tenure. He continues to look over the school district’s seventh-grade boys basketball team and middle school baseball team.

“It means the world, he was a great coach. He’s done so many great things for our program and it’s cool to continue it on,” Newark senior Kellen Foster said. “Being a part of what he’s done is a great feeling.”