Newark High School Fall Scholar Athlete Teams announced

Eleven Newark High School Winter teams have qualified for scholar athlete team status. The recognition is given by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to varsity athletic teams that collectively achieve averages of 90 or better.

“Education-based athletics provides the culture and environment for young people to thrive,” said Chris Corey, Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics for the Newark Central School District. “Our scholar-athlete winners are the personification of this. Congratulations and thank you to our scholar-athletes and teams, and to the coaches, teachers, and parents who help our young people become the best versions of themselves.”

The teams that were recognized, their coaches and their averages follow:

• Girls Varsity Soccer, coached by Jason Dentel with a grade point average of 94.451. Team members included are: Natalie Bates, Phoebe Bates, Adria Brown, Jasmine Bueso, Madison Dillon, Lynzee Havert, Emma Healy, Felicity Hyde, Bailey McCormick, Megan Napoleon, Kaleigh Pettit, Emma Robbins and Madeline Tulloch.

• Girls Varsity Swimming, coached by Jackie Miller with a grade point average of 92.433. Team members included are: Lacey Boschetto, Alexandra Briggs, McKenna Briggs, Haley Brown, Emma Correia, Jacqueline Furfaro, Amber Johnson, Gracie Ketcham, Danika Ritz and Emilena Wilck.

• Girls Varsity Volleyball, coached by Matthew May with a grade point average of 94.944. Team members included Eliana Catgiu, Michaela Colacino, Julia Kellogg, Emma Kuhn, Evelyn LoTempio, Talissa Rodriquez-Ramos and Medina VanDuyne.

• Boys Varsity Cross Country, coached by Joseph Contario with a grade point average of 92.734. Team members included are: Joseph Camblin, Chad French, Kyle French, Broden Haltiner, Stephen Hughes. Jonathan Jensen, Noah Kellog, Aiden Lanse, Zachary Mallette, John Murphy, Jr., Connor O’Brien, Aidyn Perez, Jacob Rodriques and Colin Steiner.

• Girls Varsity Cross Country, coached by Joseph Contario with a grade point average of 97.69. Team members included Olyvia Kiley and Trinity Wells.

• Girls Varsity Tennis coached by Justin Fries with a grade point average of 91.78. Team members included Anna Bouwens, Anabel Darling, Cordelia Lalone and Lauren Mays.

• Boys Varsity Golf, coached by Henry Kuperus with a grade point average of 95.415. Team members included Brendan Briggs, Alexander Collum, Casey Fox, Matthew Hutteman, Alberto Morales, Connor Robbins, Carter Steve and Connor Visingard.

• Girls JV Soccer, coached by Jennifer Johnson with the grade point average of 92.458. Team members included: Devina Beug, Arianna Conant, Sadie DeTaeye, Isabelle Fanning, Jenna Havert, Amelia Henson, Andrea Malach, Anna Nittolo, Taylor Serrett, Gabriella Taylor, Anna Verdine, Katherine Verdine and Victoria Ward.

• Girls JV Volleyball, coached by Craig Sutherland. Team members included Kelsie Adams, Aleisha Austin, Morgan Hildreth, Leah Lockwood, Haley Miller, Mackenzy Peters, Veronica Swann and Anna Surek.

• Boys JV Soccer, coached by Michael Palmer with a grade point average of 90.321. TEam members included: Colin Atkins, Addison Bump, Gabriel Caraballo, James Crawford, Jared Dennis, Caleb George-Cady, Zachary Herd, Brevin Horton, Trent Horton, Cody Luther, Elijah Malach, Michael Oberdorf, Ryan Rossell, Jacob Stalker and Donald Tonkinson.

• Boys JV Golf, coached by Kris Anderson with a grade point average of 92.806. Team members included: Adam Card, Jacob George, Devon Harmon, Jordan Hughson, Joshua Mercer and Ian Murphy.

The NCSD is also recognizing individual scholar athlete patch recipients, who achieved averages of 90 or greater: They included:

•Varsity Boys Soccer team members Liam Childs, Elliot Dahl, Collin Gilligan Andrew Greene, Timothy Huber and Renz Vecinal.

• Football Cheerleading team member Katherine Paddock

•Varsity Football team members Matthew Card, Jallen Lundy and Connor Simizon.