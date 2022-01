At the Jim Dewitt Invitational, held on January 8, 2022 at the Newark High School, combined Team Schools put Lancaster at the top with 408 points, Newark with 371 and Pal-Mac with 366.

Top Scorers for Lancaster: Ian Hewett was Swimmer of the Meet (Pool Records & State Cuts in 100 Fly [:52.74], 100 Back [:52.04]); Aaron Gasiewicz (Pool Records & State Cuts in 50 Free [:22.02], 200 IM [1:53.48], & 100 Breast [:59.19])

For Pal-Mac: Andon Fedor 50 Free (:24.55), 100 Free (:55.05); George Newsome 500 Free (5:29.74); Hayden Smith Diving (178.85)

Newark: Jace Fredericksen 200 Free (2:02.26)