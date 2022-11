At last week’s Finger Lakes Youth Football and Cheer leagues competition at RIT, the Newark Jr.. Reds Cheer team won, not only Division 5, out of 51 teams but also the highest score of the day making them grand champions.

Most of these athletes have cheered together since kindergarten. And have formed an impressive bond. Their coach Ciera Garret. Team members are: Kaya Woods, Makayla Ellersick, Lily Kerr, Avianna Tores, Brea Bulman, Maci Murray, Giulianna Loson, Shenae Andrewjeski, Lorenzy Smith, Ava Richards, Kaitlyn Brewer, Maddison Calburn, Madisyn Arnold, McKenzie Ramirez, Morghan Perry, and Merissa Williams. Coach Ciera Garret and Assistant Jasmine & Anna.