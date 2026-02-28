Newark/Marion girls win Section V Class C bowling championship

The Newark/Marion girls bowling team clinched the Section V Class C team championship last Tuesday at Roseland Bowl in Canandaigua.

Newark/Marion bowled a total of six games at the event with a combined pinfall of 2,899 in the morning session of three games and a pinfall of 2,763 for the afternoon. The combined total of 5,662 easily outpaced Class C runner-up Midlakes (5,218).

Marion sophomore Ziva Buckles bowled a 934 series for her six games with a high game of 186 in the afternoon session. Younger sisters Viola and Yelaina also are part of the team. The top bowler for Newark/Marion was Newark’s Sienna Hasseler with a 1,233 series and a high game of 234.

The team moves on to the Division II state championships on March 13 at AMF Lanes in Syracuse.