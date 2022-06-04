Newark Pilots are back, and in more ways than one

Fans are back with no restrictions thanks to that dreaded C-word.

Bob Ohmann is back, having re-purchased his team to go with the neighboring Geneva Red Wings and the Auburn Doubledays.

And, most importantly, baseball is back!

The season kicked-off last night for the Pilots in Auburn--Bob couldn't be in the same owners box with himself--but if you're reading this Saturday, Newark will host Niagara at 7 pm with fireworks afterward, sponsored by Lyons National Bank.

"LNB really came through for us, and the fans of Newark," Ohmann told The Times this past week. "We wanted to welcome the team and the fans back with a bang."

Sunday at 5 pm (sorry if you're seeing this Monday), the Pilots host Ottawa, with a CSCA t-shirt giveaway for the first 100 fans.

But, it's baseball that should have everybody excited.

"We have a lot of great ballplayers this year," Ohmann added. "We have kids from Texas, Oklahoma, New England, and several kids from the Rochester area."

The Pilots will be managed by Brian Greisman, who is the pitching coach at East Central University. The new skipper was a member of the 2013 Murray State national championship squad.

The season runs through July 30th. Tickets are available at the Colburn Park box office on gamedays, or online at newarkpilots.com/tickets.

And with three teams in the mix, Bob has done something George Steinbrenner never could in his wildest dreams:

Tripled his chances of winning it all.