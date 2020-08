LAKE BLUFF, NY: Mary Augusta (Burgess) Boogaard passed away at her beloved cottage at Lake Bluff NY, with her family near, from a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia on July 21, 2020. She was born in Newark, NY on May 14, 1943. She was predeceased by her parents Charles W. (Jack) and Pauline (Jagger) […]