October 12th 2020, Monday
Newark Pilots find their groove with victory of Pioneers

by WayneTimes.com
June 15, 2019

As a whole, the Newark Pilots season may have gotten off to a bumpy start.

But, there are a few who have been navigating the team through it’s first real week.

As expected, returning St. John Fisher College outfielder, Allen “Moonlight” Murphy is leading the team with a batting average around .435, which includes a home rune, three hits and five of his nine RBIs in a win over Geneva. The future doctor, who doubles as a pitcher, has compiled a 1-1 mark, with a 2.45 ERA and ten strikeouts, as well.

David Bermudez, a freshman infielder from Rider, has compiled an average of .414, with an OPS of 1.090, homered at Watertown, and has amassed a team-leading 12 base-hits as of press time.

Bethune-Cookman junior, Over Torres, has been a nice addition, with an average nearing .400, and an OPS over 1.000.

Marymount outfielder, Ryan Lee, has managed to reach base in half his plate appearances, managing to score often.

Freshman pitcher, Ryan Mueller, won his first start, throwing five shutout innings, allowing only three hits and seven strikeouts in a June 11 win over Elmira.

With a few late pitching arrivals, team owner, Bob Ohmann, says he believes the Pilots should quell the turbulence of a 3-5 start.

“I think we’ll be OK,” he tells The Times. “We had a few pitchers come in late. I think things are going to settle down a bit.”

The Pilots will play three of their next four games at home, starting Tuesday against Geneva, before hosting Watertown and Adirondack Thursday and Saturday night, respectively. All games this week at 7:05 at Colburn Park. The lone road game is Wednesday at Elmira.

For more information, visit newarkpilots.com

