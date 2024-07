Last week, the Newark Pilots hosted the Wayne County MOST program for a night of family fun.

MOST, or Maximizing Out of School Time, is a group focusing on afterschool and enrichment opportunities for kids in Wayne County during “out of school time.”

Attendees were encouraged to run the bases alongside the team’s mascot "Ace", and enjoyed some classic ballpark eats including hotdogs during the evening game.

The Pilots still have a few remaining home games at Colburn Park this season on Saturday, July 20th, Wednesday, July 24th and Friday July 26th.

Colburn Park is located at 1160 E Union Street in Newark. For more information, visit newarkpilots.com.