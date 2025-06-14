Nine Gananda student-athletes sign collegiate letters of intent



Earlier this week, nine student athletes from the Gananda School District signed their letters of intent to contue to compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level. The athletes are (not in pictured order) Sydney Richards - SUNY Oneonta, Jonathan (Jack) Frick - Finger Lakes Community College, Emerson Paull - John Carroll University, Ava VanAntwerp - Finger Lakes Community College, Isabella Hoffmann - SUNY Alfred, Alex Galka - SUNY Morrisville, Jase Smith - Alfred University, Roman Hoyser - Keuka College, CJ Weidenborner - Finger Lakes Community College