daymonth 00, 0000
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Sports

Nine Gananda student-athletes sign collegiate letters of intent

June 14, 2025
by WayneTimes.com


Earlier this week, nine student athletes from the Gananda School District signed their letters of intent to contue to compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level. The athletes are (not in pictured order) Sydney Richards - SUNY Oneonta, Jonathan (Jack) Frick - Finger Lakes Community College, Emerson Paull - John Carroll University, Ava VanAntwerp - Finger Lakes Community College, Isabella Hoffmann -  SUNY Alfred, Alex Galka - SUNY Morrisville, Jase Smith - Alfred University, Roman Hoyser - Keuka College, CJ Weidenborner - Finger Lakes Community College

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Pardon me

June 2, 2025
