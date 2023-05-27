Powered by Dark Sky
May 27, 2023
North Rose-Wolcott modified Softball team goes undefeated

by WayneTimes.com
May 27, 2023

With his ﬁrst-time coaching, Mike VanAkin rose to the challenge and brought the North Rose-Wolcott Modiﬁed softball team into an undefeated season - with the Lady Cougars going 11-0 for the season.

Pitcher Isabella Youells and Catcher  Daisey Webster were a force to be reckoned with behind the plates. While Daelin Fowler stopped most runs right at ﬁrst base. As well as amazing inﬁeld and outfielders who proved, through great defense, that these girls were unstoppable.

 The modiﬁed Lady Cougars are a very young team, with only two 8th graders (Morgan Smith- 3rd base) and (Leah Anthony- short stop). Both ladies made some incredible outs throughout the season. This group of girls took on many great teams, but continuously proved through their hits at bat and great defense that they were up to the challenge - persevering through a very cold, windy and wet season remaining undefeated.

