Alydia (Aj) McIntyre from North rose Wolcott high school softball varsity team got her 200 career strikeout against Lyons as a freshman on May 15th, 2023.

Although they lost 4 to 6, Alydia had 10 strike outs (making it 204 strikeouts). She puts in a lot of time on and off the field and plays on a travel team as the shortstop and pitcher. She also had two for three hits and 3 RBI’s.