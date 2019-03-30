On Track: The volunteers who make racing possible

Automotive racing is a favorite pastime of many here in Wayne County and around the world.

However Newark Police Investigator and volunteer firefighter Gary VerStraete has gone where others only dream: On the track.

No, he’s not a driver, but one of several volunteers who assist the staff at Watkins Glen each year.

From flagging and communications to right in the heart of the pit, Race Services, Inc. – the volunteer organization that Gary joined more that 10 years ago – is essential to running the dozens of different events that take place each season at The Glen.

Situated at the southern tip of Seneca Lake, Watkins Glen International is the only ISC track that relies on volunteers for these crucial services.

Comprised of members from around the state, RSI is instrumental in not only running the races at The Glen, but also in overall track preparation and keeping everyone safe during the high adrenaline, high speed events.

“It really goes hand-in-hand with volunteering firefighting. We’re all used to helping each other out.” said VerStraete.

Recently an email went out to tracks around the country looking for assistance for the World Endurance Race taking place in Sebring, Florida and VerStraete happily answered the call.

Besides getting a view of the race like no other, VerStraete and the other members are able to interact with the pit crews and even catch a glimpse of the drivers from time to time.

However they’re not just there to fuel their need for speed. Members clocked an average of 70 hours during their time at the event. From training and operation meetings to overseeing practice sessions and eventually the race itself, the crew stayed busy for most of their trip.

Beyond the obvious perks of seeing races up close, VerStraete says those volunteering for at least six events at the Glen are given a campsite to enjoy the races, something he says certainly sweetens the deal.

VerStraete added that it’s certainly a unique experience and is something he looks forward to continuing for many years to come.

The organization is always looking for more members and encourages local volunteer firefighters and others in the community to apply or visit their website for more information at rsiwgi.com or by contacting Dave Vivenzio at (315) 863-8499.