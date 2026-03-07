Pal-Mac 8th grader makes history as school’s first-ever Section V champion bowler

A Pal-Mac 8th grader recently rolled her way into history, as she became the first Pal-Mac bowler to win a Section V Championship.

Nora Rowe accomplished the history-making feat last Tuesday at the Section V Class C tournament.

Rowe, a two year member of the Girls Varsity Bowling team, finished with an overall total of 1270 between the morning and afternoon sessions. The total was the highest among her fellow bowlers. The win also earned her a spot on the individual New York State Composite Bowling team.

“I’m really excited to know I’m the first one to do this,” Rowe said.

Going into the tournament, Rowe said she didn’t have any specific expectations. She added she was “just there to bowl.” But make no mistake, the lanes lead a big part in her life.

Rowe has bowled practically her entire life, which includes weekly practices beyond the season, and weekends spent competing in youth leagues. She says one of her biggest influences is 1985 Pal-Mac graduate Doug Kent, a professional bowler with multiple world championships, and a spot in the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame to boot.

That practice paid off on Tuesday, when she split her two sessions with total scores of 594 in the first and 676 in second, the latter was just short of her career high of 690 for a round of three.

In addition to a spot on the state team, Rowe was also selected to the Class C All-Tournament Team.

Both are a first for the Pal-Mac program, which is in its second year since it was brought back as part of the 2024-2025 school budget, which was passed by voters in May 2024. Pal-Mac offered a Varsity Girls and Boys team in 60s and early 70s, but hadn’t fielded an official team since.

As for the next chapter in her own journey, Rowe recognized the opportunity ahead, but said she’s trying to stay consistent.

"I think I’m going to practice the same, and I’m just going to have fun,” Rowe said.

The state championships will be held in Syracuse starting on Friday, March 13.