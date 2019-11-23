Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 9th 2020, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Pal-Mac Athletic Director Tom Schmandt named Athletic Administrator of the Year

by WayneTimes.com
November 23, 2019

Palmyra-Macedon Central School District Athletic Director Tom Schmandt has been awarded the New York State Athletic Administrators Association (NYSAAA) Chapter 5 Athletic Administrator of the Year.

Based on criteria outlined by NYSAAA, the award is presented annually to a Chapter Athletic Administrator who is a member in good standing of the NYSAAA who has made an outstanding contribution to athletics over the years, and has shown evidence of dedication to athletics through the activities of the NYSAAA. The recipient should also have practiced and supported the positive values of "education based athletics" throughout his/her career.

Schmandt was selected by his peers from the nine leagues which make up Chapter 5 (Section V). In total, Chapter 5 consists of over 125 schools. 

In his career spanning over two decades, Schmandt has been a fixture at Pal-Mac serving in a variety of roles including varsity football coach. For the past 11 years, Schmandt has led the Pal-Mac Athletic Department as Director of Physical Education, Athletics and Community Services. Other roles which he has worked in include physical education teacher and assistant principal at the middle school. Schmandt has also coached baseball in addition to patrolling the sidelines of the gridiron.

In his role as AD, Schmandt excels with ability to connect with students and the community at-large. The quality comes directly from his passion for athletics and appreciation of the role which sports and extracurricular activities play in the development of youth.

“Being connected with school and a team allows us to experience life and learn a multitude of lessons like winning, losing, resiliency, failure, disappointment, joy, discipline, work ethic, cooperation and collaboration along with many more,” said Schmandt.

The work of Schmandt can be summed up well in his own words as he states, “I hope students and parents cherish these moments yet keep them in perspective. High school is a fleeting moment in life, and we are looking to provide an education based program that allows personal growth. Just because it is not the way you would do it, does not make it wrong. It is not all about winning. It is about the journey to the championships, always learning from the experiences we have.”

Pal-Mac would like to thank Tom for his outstanding contributions to the district.

The award will be formally presented March 19 at the Roy O’Neill Awards Banquet in Saratoga Springs during the NYSAA Conference.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Keehan, Deborah A.

SODUS: With sadness we announce the passing of the loving Deborah. She was born in Elmira, NY on March 31st, 1955. The Lord called her home on August 9th, 2020. She loved walks and sunsets. She worked at Dynalec Corp. for 10 years. She is survived by her spouse of 30 years, Stanley Hayes; son, […]

Read More
Herrmann, Scott L.

MACEDON: Scott passed away on August 7, 2020 at age 52. He was predeceased by his father, Louis Herrmann and brother-in-law, Aaron Burgert.  Scott is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Herrmann; son, Cooper Herrmann; siblings, Stephanie Herrmann, Jennifer (Mark Pierson) Hall and Christopher Herrmann; nieces and nephew, Lauren Scenna, Bryce and Brianna Herrmann; great […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square