March 31st 2024, Sunday
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Pal-Mac celebrates opening of new multipurpose athletic field with ribbon-cutting ceremony

by WayneTimes.com
March 30, 2024

With a cut of a long red ribbon Wednesday night, the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District officially marked the opening of its new multipurpose athletic field.

The ribbon-cutting happened between the JV Girls Lacrosse game vs. Hilton and the Varsity game vs. Marcus Whitman. Board of Education (BOE) Members were joined by the Varsity Boys and Girls Lacrosse teams. Superintendent Dr.. Bob Ike shared some brief remarks, including a statement from New York State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow.

Then, it was ribbon-cutting time. Board President Laura Arrington and Vice President Dave Landon cut a portion of the ribbon along with two members of each lacrosse team.

The field, which can accommodate lacrosse and soccer, was a part of the 2021 Facility Improvement Project. Voters passed the project at the end of 2021.

Construction began in Spring 2023.

