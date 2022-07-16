Pal-Mac Grad Pompeii Receives Section V Scholarship

Recent Pal-Mac High School graduate Joey Pompeii Wednesday was announced as a Section V (Five) Athletics Scholarship Award winner.

Pompeii (2022) competed on the Red Raider varsity tennis team for three years under head coach Tane Robinson. He was one of about 30 Student-Athletes to receive the scholarship.

As part of the process, Robinson wrote a recommendation letter to Section V on his behalf. Pompeii also filled out a few response questions.

“I feel very thankful and honored to have received the scholarship,” Pompeii said. “It is a great deal to receive any scholarship but when a coach personally recommends you, that means even more.”

In addition to his on court and classroom accolades, Pompeii was chosen for the Pal-Mac Athletics “Ideal Teammate” Award for two consecutive years.

In his recommendation letter to Section V, Coach Robinson said:

“During the past six years I have had the opportunity to work with Joey Pompeii both as one of his middle school counselors and varsity tennis coach. Joey is well liked by peers and teachers alike for his easygoing, friendly attitude and quick sense of humor. He is a helper and has always been supportive of all those he comes in contact with. As a tennis player Joey has always set goals for improvement and then has demonstrated that he has the work ethic and drive to follow through on achieving them.

In all that he does, Joey puts forth tremendous effort. He balances a challenging course load along with participation in sport, working a part time job and clubs while maintaining a strong GPA. Additionally he is a kind and compassionate young man who works hard to help those around him. “

Pompeii plans to attend Finger Lakes Community College in the Fall of 2022, where he will be majoring in Physical Education. He has additional plans to then transfer to Brockport, with an eye on getting his master’s degree to become a PE Teacher. He would like to teach at the High School level.

He cited his passion for sports, and working with kids.

“Maybe some day, I could help Mr. Robinson Coach tennis also,” Pompeii said.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Ike added:

"I am so proud of Joey's accomplishment, which is the direct result of his hard work on the tennis court, and in the classroom. Joey represents exactly what it means to be a Student-Athlete. While this was a great achievement, I know he will go on to reach even higher heights as he heads to college."

Pompeii and his fellow award winners will be honored during two 30-minute televised ceremonies on FOX Rochester (Channel 7) on July 23 at 6:30 p.m. and again on July 24 at 3:30 p.m.