June 17th 2023, Saturday
Pal-Mac JV Trap team takes first place in state tournament

by WayneTimes.com
June 17, 2023

The Palmyra-Macedon Clay Target team  saw a successful run at the New York State Clay Target State Tournament on Saturday, June 9 at the Bridgeport Rod and Gun Club in Cicero, NY.

The team competed against 80 schools, with 65 full squads, and placed 15th. The top five Pal-Mac shooters scores entered were: Bryce Redmond, Trevor Demarle, Jaydon Anthony , Bailey Roland and Devin Allison.

Additionally, the JV team placed first in its division.  Redmond won the high gun for male JV division out of 168 shooters. The first place finish marked a first for the program. 

Pal-Mac had two shooters finish with a perfect round: Redmond and Demarle. This marked another first for the program, as it previously only had one shooter with a perfect round.

Mickey’s in Palmyra donated a sum of money to the team, through the Newark Gun Club, which allowed for all the shooters to participate each week without having to pay for the targets and ammunition. 

The team is led by Head Coach John Burgess, and  Range Safety Officer Jade Anthony.

