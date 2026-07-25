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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Sports

Pal-Mac named School of Excellence by NYSPHSAA

July 25, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Pal-Mac Red Red Raider Athletics program has been recognized as a School of Excellence by New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA).

The annual recognition is given to schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to academic achievement throughout the academic year. To qualify for school of excellence status, a school needs 75% or more of its varsity teams to achieve Scholar-Athlete Team status.

In a statement Pal-Mac Athletic Director Chris Corey said:

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a School of Excellence by NYSPHSAA.  Congratulations to our teams, student-athletes, coaches, families and program supporters for such an accomplishment.  It is an honor to be part of a school where the student-athletes value academics and our school community helps them become the best version of themselves, on and off the field."

Most recently, all seven Red Raider varsity teams received scholar athlete team recognitions in the Spring 2026 season.

To be eligible, individual student-athletes need to earn at least a 90 Grade Point Average (GPA) to be recognized.  A team needs at least 75 percent of its roster to earn an overall GPA of at least 90 percent.

Team and individual athlete lists are compiled by NYSPHSAA, names are submitted by coaches.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.