March 5th 2022, Saturday
Pal-Mac Student wins Gold in Special Olympics

by WayneTimes.com
March 5, 2022

Pal-Mac Middle School student and ice skater Rory Palmer took home not one, but two gold medals over the last two weekends as she competed in both the Genesee Regional Special Olympic Winter Games and the New York State Winter Games.

Palmer competed with Silver Blades Figure Skating Club, a community-based group in Rochester which is accessible and inclusive to skaters of all ages. She and her teammates were featured on 13WHAM’s “Good Morning Rochester” segment shortly before she went to regionals.

The medals marked the second time Palmer took home two-top prizes.

“I’m very excited,” Palmer said. “It feels much easier to win two instead of one.”

The regional games were played in Rochester on the weekend of Feb.20 while the state games were played in Syracuse this past weekend.

 When asked what her favorite move is out on the ice, Palmer, who says she has been skating for roughly 10 years, said she enjoys spinning and jumping.

 She gave a big smile when talking about the honor and said she celebrated the two medals with a party.  As for her next steps, Palmer said she is not sure when she’ll compete again. 

 Superintendent Dr. Robert Ike said:

“I know I am not alone in saying I am so proud of Rory and what she has been able to accomplish by repeating as a double gold medalist.  All of us at Pal-Mac wish her congrats and continued success.”

