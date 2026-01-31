Pal-Mac Swim takes Finger Lakes Division 1 title

The Pal-Mac Varsity Boys Swimming and Diving team are Division 1 Team Champions.

The Red Raiders took home first at the Finger Lakes League Championship at Churchville-Chili last weekend, making a huge splash across several individual events.

Pal-Mac winners:

FIRST PLACE SWIM : 200 Medley Relay (team), 200 Free Mixed (Jay Sanson), 200 Individual Medley (Kyler Pallo), 100 Butterfly (George Newsome), 500 Freestyle (Jay Sanson), 100 Backstroke (George Newsome), 400 Free Relay (team).

FIRST PLACE DIVE: Mason Trail

Additionally, it was a huge day for George Newsome, who was named Outstanding Performer of the Meet, and Finger Lakes League Co-Outstanding Senior Swimmer.

Newsome also added a New York State qualifying time, school record, and Churchville-Chili pool record in the 100 Butterfly (53.36), and the 100 Backstroke (52.77).

Mason Trail recorded a new record for diving with a time of 366.70.

Full Meet Highlights:

Division 1:

1. Palmyra-Macedon - 372

2. Midlakes - 316

3. Newark-Lyons - 270

4. Geneva- 142

Division 2:

1. Naples - 329

2. Marcus Whitman - 276

3. Gananda - 238

4. Clyde Savannah - 137

5. North Rose Wolcott - 112

Outstanding Senior Swimmer:: Co-Winners; Peyton Conner - Gananda and George Newsome - Pal Mac

Outstanding Performer of the Meet: George Newsome - Pal Mac

George qualified for the State meet in the 2 events during the Meet:

100 Butterfly (53.36) Churchville Pool Record, Pal Mac School Record and the 100 Back (52.77) Churchville Pool Record, Pal Mac School Record

Coach of the Year: Curt Hey - Marcus Whitman

Double Individual Event Winners:

George Newsome-Pal-Mac - D1 100 Butterfly (53.36) Churchville Pool Record, Pal Mac School Record, NYS Cut time and the 100 Back (52.77) Churchville Pool Record, Pal Mac School Record, NYS Cut Time

Jay Sanson- Pal Mac- D1 (200 Freestyle 1:57.92 and 500 Freestyle 5:32.04)

Peyton Conner- Gananda - D2 (50 Freestyle 21.81 NYS Cut Time and 100 Freestyle 47.98 Gananda School Record, NYS Cut Time)

Owen Rademacker - Naples - D2 200 Freestyle (1:46.08) Churchville Pool Record, NYS Cut Time and 500 Freestyle (4:43.00) Churchville Pool Record, Naples School Record, NYS Cut Time

Zach Lincoln - Marcus Whitman- D2 (200 Individual Medley 2:17.24 and 100 Backstroke 59.94)

Daniel Smith - Marcus Whitman- D2 (100 Butterfly 57.36 and 100 Breaststroke 1:07.42)

The Relay Competition was Outstanding Today!

Division 1 - Newark-Lyons - 1st in the 200 Free Relay, Pal-Mac - 1st in the 200 Medley Relay & 400 Free Relay

Division 2 - Gananda - 1st in 200 Free Relay, Marcus Whitman - 1st in the 200 Medley Relay & 400 Free Relay