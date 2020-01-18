Local Sports
Pal-Mac Swim Team Division 2 FL League Champions
In the Division 2 showdown between the Pal-Mac and Marcus Whitman swim teams, The Red Raiders emerged victorious with a final score Palmyra-Macedon 114, Marcus Whitman 58.
Individual winners for Pal-Mac were:
Senior Jack Fisher in the 50 free
Sophomore Zach Johnson for diving
Senior Aidan Quinn – 100 free
Senior Zach Wissick – 100 fly
Nolan Schneggenburger – 100 back
Jackson Bay, a sophomore, scored a double win in the 200 free and 500 free and lead off the winning 200 medley relay.
Pal-Mac left the meet with an 11-1 record for the season.
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Pal-Mac Swim Team Division 2 FL League Champions
In the Division 2 showdown between the Pal-Mac and Marcus Whitman swim teams, The Red Raiders emerged victorious with a...
Efforts underway to mitigate further erosion on Sodus Bay’s Crescent Beach
High water and winter storms brought over three dozen volunteers from around Sodus Bay to join forces at Crescent Beach...
Recent Obituaries
Williams, Jr., Lewis George
CANANDAIGUA/FORMERLY WAYNE COUNTY: Lewis passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 10, 2020 at Thompson Hospital. He was predeceased...
Hirliman, James A.
Hirliman, James A. MACEDON: Age 72 died unexpectedly January 16, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born July 20,...
Flynn, Thomas J.
ONTARIO: Thomas J. Flynn, surrounded by his loving wife and children, passed away from this world to be with the...