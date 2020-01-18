Pal-Mac Swim Team Division 2 FL League Champions

In the Division 2 showdown between the Pal-Mac and Marcus Whitman swim teams, The Red Raiders emerged victorious with a final score Palmyra-Macedon 114, Marcus Whitman 58.

Individual winners for Pal-Mac were:

Senior Jack Fisher in the 50 free

Sophomore Zach Johnson for diving

Senior Aidan Quinn – 100 free

Senior Zach Wissick – 100 fly

Nolan Schneggenburger – 100 back

Jackson Bay, a sophomore, scored a double win in the 200 free and 500 free and lead off the winning 200 medley relay.

Pal-Mac left the meet with an 11-1 record for the season.