Pal-Mac Varsity swim celebrates senior athletes

This past Thursday, Palmyra-Macedon Boys Varsity Swim Team celebrattheir Senior athletes.



Gavin Pentland and Nolan Schneggenburger, both 4-year athletes, celebrated along with their families at the pool. Departing seniors Luke Medina and Adam Smith were also recognized.



In addition, the Pal-Mac Boys Varsity Swim Team won their fifth meet of the season against the Marcus Whitman Wildcats.



Palmyra-Macedon had six individual winners; Juniors: Andon Fedor, Zach Johnson and Jackson Bay, Sophomore: Avery Fedor, 8th Grade: Wyatt Eagley and 7th Grader George Newsome.



Marcus Whitman had one double winner with sophomore Carl Parsons in the 200 Free & 100 Breast and single event winner with Brendan Laity.

“It’s always an emotional night when you celebrate your seniors,” stated Pal-Mac coach Jason Stevens. “These young men have given our program countless hours, over their high school career to make this better. I am always in awe of how these young men do it with such class and enthusiasm.”



Single Winners for Pal-Mac: George Newsome 7th - 200 IM, Andon Fedor - 11th - 50 Free; Zach Johnson - 11th - Diving; Avery Fedor - 10th - 100 Fly; Jackson Bay - 11th - 100 Free; Wyatt Eagley - 8th - 100 Back

Double Winners for Marcus Whitman; Carl Parsons - 10th - 200 Free & 100 Breaststroke. Single Winners for Marcus Whitman: Brendan Laity - 9th - 500 Free



The next home meet will be Tuesday 1/12 at Palmyra-Macedon High School at 4:30 pm. All swim meets can be seen on the Pal-Mac Athletics Youtube Channel.

