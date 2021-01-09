Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 9th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Pal-Mac Varsity swim celebrates senior athletes

by WayneTimes.com
January 9, 2021

This past Thursday, Palmyra-Macedon Boys Varsity Swim Team celebrattheir Senior athletes.

Gavin Pentland and Nolan Schneggenburger, both 4-year athletes, celebrated along with their families at the pool. Departing seniors Luke Medina and Adam Smith were also recognized.

In addition, the Pal-Mac Boys Varsity Swim Team won their fifth meet of the season against the Marcus Whitman Wildcats.

Palmyra-Macedon had six individual winners; Juniors: Andon Fedor, Zach Johnson and Jackson Bay, Sophomore: Avery Fedor, 8th Grade: Wyatt Eagley and 7th Grader George Newsome.

Marcus Whitman had one double winner with sophomore Carl Parsons in the 200 Free & 100 Breast and single event winner with Brendan Laity.
“It’s always an emotional night when you celebrate your seniors,” stated Pal-Mac coach Jason Stevens. “These young men have given our program countless hours, over their high school career to make this better. I am always in awe of how these young men do it with such class and enthusiasm.”

Single Winners for Pal-Mac: George Newsome 7th - 200 IM, Andon Fedor - 11th - 50 Free; Zach Johnson - 11th - Diving; Avery Fedor - 10th - 100 Fly; Jackson Bay - 11th - 100 Free; Wyatt Eagley - 8th - 100 Back
Double Winners for Marcus Whitman; Carl Parsons - 10th - 200 Free & 100 Breaststroke. Single Winners for Marcus Whitman: Brendan Laity - 9th - 500 Free

The next home meet will be Tuesday 1/12 at Palmyra-Macedon High School at 4:30 pm. All swim meets can be seen on the Pal-Mac Athletics Youtube Channel.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Neese, David W.

LYONS/NEWARK – David W. Neese, 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday (December 18, 2020) at St. Ann’s Community in Webster.Family and friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday (January 15) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.The memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday (January 16) at the funeral home. […]

Read More
Wright, Ronald L.

AVON, NY: 3/29/43 – 1/03/21 Born in Joy, NY, graduated from Marion High School, and proud retiree of Ironworkers Union Local 33. Predeceased by his parents, Emma and Jacob Goossen, and most recently by his beloved Aunt, Eleanor Blankenberg. Survived by his wife, Gail, and three children; David (Susie) Wright, Anne (Steven) Shank and James […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square