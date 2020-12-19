Powered by Dark Sky
December 19th 2020, Saturday
It's Babies in Review time! Submit your baby photos today!

Pal-Mac Varsity Swim Team’s season off to a strong start

by WayneTimes.com
December 19, 2020

Congratulations to the Pal-Mac Boys Varsity Swim Team for winning their second meet of the season against their Route 31 Rivals, the Newark Reds.

Palmyra-Macedon swept all 3 relays and 9 individual events.  Pal-Mac had two double winners; Junior Jackson Bay and Sophomore Avery Fedor.  They were joined with Junior Andon Fedor in the 50 Free, Sophomore Jack Day in the 100 Backstroke earning his first-ever Varsity event, Freshman Colin Quinn in Diving, 8th Grader Wyatt Eagley in the 200 IM and 7th Grader George Newsome in the 500 Free.

The Newark Reds have first-year head coach Jeff Garrett leading the helm of this well disciplined team.  Coach Garrett, who was also a stand-out swimmer at Newark, stated that his team is improving daily.  The obstacles of covid and not having a home pool to train in has not hindered his team’s spirit.  “They are hard workers and very positive,” stated Garrett.  “We are looking forward to making more sectional cut times and swimming until the end of the season.”

Double Winners for Pal-Mac:

Jackson Bay -11th Grade -100 Fly and 100 Breaststroke

Avery Fedor 10th- Grade- 200 Free and 100 Free

Single Winners for Pal-Mac:

Wyatt Eagley 8th Grade- 200 IM  

Andon Fedor 11th Grade - 50 Free

Colin Quinn - 9th grade - Diving

George Newsome 7th Grade - 500 Free 

Jack Day- 10th Grade- 100 Back - FIRST VARSITY WIN!

The next meet will be Tuesday 12/22 at Geneva High School at 4:30 pm.  Pal-Mac’s next home meet for Pal-Mac is January 7th , 2021 @ 4:30 pm against the Marcus Whitman Wildcats.

All swim meets can be seen on the Pal-Mac Athletics Youtube Channel.

