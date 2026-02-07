Pal-Mac wrestler makes school history as first girls league champion

Palmyra-Macedon varsity wrestler Breana Pentycofe’s name will forever have a place in the history books.

The senior became the first girl in program history to clinch a division title during the Wayne-Finger Lakes League Championships, held at Dundee High School over the weekend.

For Pentycofe, the milestone on the mat followed what she called a “roller coaster” of what was her second season of wrestling. She suffered a hamstring tear earlier in the season and had only recently returned from the injury.

"I've really been working hard to get back to this,” Pentycofe said. “And I'm very excited for the future of Pal-Mac wrestling for a woman.”

Pentycofe said her journey to the title started slowly across her first two matches, but then she stepped up her game. She pinned her next three opponents en route to the history-making title. When asked what was going through her mind during the matches, Pentycofe said she was just trying to do her best.

“I just went into the matches confident,” Pentycofe said. “I didn't really think much of it, and got it done.”

The title was two years in the making for Pentycofe. She came up just short of the league title last season, the first year Section V formally adopted girls wrestling as an official team sport. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) also hosted its first state tournament last year.

Though she wrestles and accrues points for Pal-Mac on a team and individual level, Pentycofe competes as an independent. She often practices alongside members of the varsity wrestling team at Midlakes, one of just a few area schools that has its own girls team.

Pentycofe said she joined the wrestling team after her martial arts dojo closed last year. Wrestling also runs in her family; her father previously wrestled.

In addition to sharing her excitement over the big win, Pentycofe said she’s seen the benefits of wrestling apply to her efforts on the lacrosse field, where she’s a starter for the Red Raiders. She recently committed to compete for Division II Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania next year.

“I do want to encourage some of the other girls at Pal-Mac. If you want to give another sport a try, it’s okay to try something new,” Pentycofe said. “Wrestling gives me a lot of confidence, endurance, and leadership skills, so I think it’s a great sport if you want something to do in the winter.”

Up next for Pentycofe is a trip to the individual sectionals, which will take place Feb. 13 at Dundee High School.