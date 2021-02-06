Palmyra 5th grader makes Donation to Palmyra Community Center

With the help of his parents, Pal-Mac fifth grader, Nate Woods, came up with a creative and tasty way to benefit the Palmyra Community Center (PCC.) With frigid weather on his side, Nate handmade 108 molded “Hot Chocolate Bombs” and sold them to his neighbors and friends as a fundraiser.

Prior to the start of his weekly PCC Youth Lacrosse League practice, Nate (who plays goalie) presented PCC Assistant Director, Jim McGinnis, with a check for $540. (Hot chocolate bombs are hollow spheres of chocolate filled with hot chocolate mix and marshmallows. When you drop them into a mug of hot milk, they melt releasing the dry mix inside.)

Nate said that he got the idea to “pay it forward” to benefit his community from watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nominate wide receiver Mike Evans for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award during the recent NFC Conference Championship Game. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is given annually to an NFL Player who is committed to making a difference in his community.

Nate decided he wanted to make a difference in his community as well. When asked why he chose the PCC as the recipient of his fundraising efforts, Nate said, “I wanted to help out the community, and I go to the PCC a lot to play sports.” Nate’s mom Erin added that from a parent’s perspective, “We love the PCC - anything that can be done to help, we want to support the Center.”

Jim McGinnis said that he is extremely impressed with Nate’s initiative and is thankful he chose the PCC as the recipient of his hard work.

“Every donation helps to keep the PCC up and running for the community during these challenging times,” Jim said. “I am very proud of this young man.”

The Palmyra Community Center, located in the Village of Palmyra, has been providing recreational and social activities and programs for all ages to the residents of Palmyra and surrounding communities since 1945. The facility is equipped with two gymnasiums, a game room, community meeting rooms fitness center and media room with free internet access. The PCC offers health, wellness and educational programs for all ages and provides daily after-school recreation and supervision at no charge to families.

For more information about the Palmyra Community Center, visit the PCC website at www.palmyracommunitycenter.org. You can follow and like the PCC on Social Media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.