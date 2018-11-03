Photos From This Week In High School Sports

Senior captain Jamie Walker fires a shot as Dansville’s Kyra Veaunt runs in Kyra Veaunt .
Mercedes Buckingham takes control of the ball for Pal-Mac as Mackenzie Lawless defends for Dansville.
Mackenzie Lawless
Pal-Mac senior Emma Arnold (23) chases the ball in the first half. The Lady Red Raiders went on to win 2-0 and will face Allegany-Limestone (Section VI) at Webster Thomas HS @ 6:00 pm Saturday , Nov. 3rd in the NYSPHSAA Far-West Regional. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Pal-Mac’s Sami Dentel (11) and Dansville junior Captain Grace Rittenhouse (6) battle for position as they wait for the ball to come down. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Pal-Mac senior Abie LaRocca (10) and Dansville 8th grader Morgan Wolcott (12) race for the ball.
As she runs for the ball Pal-Mac senior captain Abie LaRocca is grabbed by Dansville 8th grader
Marion girls soccer team gathers at midfield as the rain come down harder before the start of the game vs
Wheatland-Chili. Little did the Black Knights know it would be the last time they would gather this season as they fell to the Wildcats 1-0. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Olivia Cross (10) moves in on Marion’s Scarlett Keppen (11) as she dribbles down the field in the first half.
Wheatfiled-Chili senior Cassie Parker (2) heads the ball as Marion’s Delaney Szostak defends in the first half. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Marion’s Delaney Szostak (16) looks and passes the ball as W-C’s Olivia Cross (10) looks to steal.
Angelina Gonzalez (7) for the Black Knights looks like she’s going to catch the ball as the Wildcat’s
Marion junior and Section V stand-out Chloe DeLyser (13) and W-C Jenna LaMere (8) go up forthe ball at midfield in front of the grandstand. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Trailing 1-0 in the final minutes of the game Marion junior Chloe DeLyser (13) tries to take the ball from the Wildcat’s Zoe Schmieder (18) . Photo by: Scotty Haines
Jenna Stone (3) and Riley DeCola (10) for the ball in the first set.
Lyons sophomre Ella Lester (8) goes up for a kill in the first set as senior Kenzie Alexanian (13) looks on with Caitlin Mcdonald (9). Photo by: Scotty Haines
As the bench and coaches look on Lyons sophomore Ella Lester stretches out for the ball.
