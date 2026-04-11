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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
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BREAKING NEWS:
County Board of Supervisors announces new Chairman
Sports
Photos from this week in local sports
April 11, 2026
/ by
WayneTimes.com
Newark Varsity Boys Lacrosse player Sam Underhill scored his 200th career goal last week.
Zoey Overslaugh netted her 100th career goal, cementing her place as one of Newark’s top offensive threats!
Newark’s Maggie Lynch recorded her 100th career save, leading the defense with confidence.
More in
Sports
DJ Barber and Ellie Alexander make Williamson History with 1,000 point milestone
Marion athlete scores national title
Annual Wayne Cares Staff Basketball Game raises over $2,600
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Law & Order
Man arrested after placing open propane tank under running vehicle in a closed garage
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Western Wayne Art Group to Meet April 23
Breaking/Featured
First look inside the Humane Society of Wayne County’s new facility
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LOCAL WEATHER
PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT
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IN THIS CORNER...
by
Ron Holdraker
There has to be balance
April 11, 2026
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Mander, Joyce E.
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Times of Wayne County
Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by
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