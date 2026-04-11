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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Sports

Photos from this week in local sports

April 11, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com
Newark Varsity Boys Lacrosse player Sam Underhill scored his 200th career goal last week.
Zoey Overslaugh netted her 100th career goal, cementing her place as one of Newark’s top offensive threats!
Newark’s Maggie Lynch recorded her 100th career save, leading the defense with confidence.

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IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

There has to be balance

April 11, 2026
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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.