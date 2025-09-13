What are you looking for?

Sports

Photos & More: This Week in Local Sports

September 13, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Varsity Volleyball

September 5

Marion vs Pal-Mac

Marion Varsity Volleyball hosted Pal-Mac on Friday, September 5th. Marion won in 3 sets with scores of 25-17, 25-14, and 25-17. 

Marion stats:

Sienna Mattison had 13 assists, 3 aces, 3 digs, 1 kill

Kaydence Potter had 11 digs, 1 ace

Alyssa Reesor had 6 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist

Keira Robinson had 7 digs, 3 kills, 2 assists

Ashley Milner had 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace

Pal Mac Stats:

Kelly Sanson 5 kills, 8 digs

Samantha Mahnke 4 aces, 10 assists

Kaedance Andross has 31 digs

Bloomfield defeated South Seneca 

- Romulus 3-0

Scores were - 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

For Bloomfield:

Senior Calla McCombs - 15 kills, 9 digs

Senior Kayla Linderman - 7 kills, 6 digs

Senior Olivia Stephenson - 6 kills, 6 aces, 11 digs

Junior Grace Lovejoy - 24 assists

For SSR:

Victoria Scott - 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 1 ace

Brooklyn Ovenshire - 4 blocks, 1 ace, 1 kill

Lyons 18-23-25-20

Hornell 25-25-10-25

For Lyons: Keira Weber had 20 kills, Ja’Niyah Bell had 10 kills and Kamryn Bonnell had 39 assists.

HAC at Newark

HAC won 3-0.  HAC scores were all 25. Newark scores were 13, 18, 17. Top performers for HAC: Zora Scannell-Rooks 8 aces, 10 assists, 8 digs; Cadence Brecker 10 kills 7 digs; Quinn Brecker 6 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs, 9 asssits. Top performers for Newark: Aubrey Adams 4 kills; Martianna Chance 3 kills, 4 digs.

September 9

Clyde Savanah vs Pal-Mac

Clyde Savannah win in four set, 25 to 21, 25 to 22, 19 to 25, 25 to 18.

I did not receive stats from PM, here are the top stats from Clyde Savannah:

Taylor carnevale: eight kills, six digs

Alexis Tohafjian: 10 kills, seven digs

Larissa Walters: seven kills

Bella smart: six aces, five digs, 25 assist

Bloomfield defeated

Geneva 3-0

Scores were 25-16, 26-24, 25-15

For Bloomfield:

Senior Calla McCombs - 15 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces

Senior Melissa Giddings - 10 assists, 6 aces

Senior Kayla Linderman - 6 kills, 7 digs

Geneva:

Senior Emily Finnerty - 5 kills, 8 digs

Senior Xinaei Martin-Clemons - 3 kills, 4 digs

Williamson vs Marion

Williamson Varsity Volleyball hosted Marion on Tuesday, September 9th. Marion won 3-1 with game scores of 25:23, 25:21, 19:25, and 25:21.

Marion stats:

Keira Robinson had 6 kills, 6 digs, and 3 serving aces.

Alexa Phamisith had 6 kills and 1 assist.

Williamson stats:

Gia had 9 aces and 1 dig.

Brianna had 4 kills and 4 blocks

Gananda vs. CS

Clyde-savannah (overall 2-1, league 1-1) Won over Gananda (Overall 1-1, league 1-1)

Scores 25-10, 25-14-25-11

Clyde-Savannah top stats:

Bella Smart: 10 Aces, 15 Assists

Alexis Tohafjian: 5 Kills

Julia Rockwell: 4 aces

Katie Cronin: 3 Kills

Larissa Walters: 3 Kills

Gananda Stats:

Claire Dohse: 7 Digs

Raegan Quigley: 3 Kills, 2 Aces

Leilani Espaillat: 3 Kills

Lyons 25-25-25

Sodus 6-14-11

For Lyons: Car’Mella Parker had 14 aces, Keira Weber had 10 kills and 6 aces, Addison Jones had 5 kills and 3 aces

For Sodus: Kendall Debadts had 3 blocks

September 11

The Marion Varsity Volleyball team hosted Sodus on Thursday, September 11th. Marion is now 4-0 with another win last night against Sodus. The scores were 25-10, 25-15, and 25-8.

Alyssa Reesor had 4 kills and 2 aces.

Keira Robinson had 8 digs, 6 aces, and 1 assist.

Lexi Phamisith had 4 kills and 1 block 

Emma Whalen had 3 kills

Lily Marchbanks had 5 aces and 1 dig

Ashley Milner had 2 kills, 3 aces, and 3 digs

Sienna Mattison had 2 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills, and 11 assists

Wayne vs. Newark

Wayne won 3-0. Wayne’s scores were 25, 25, 27. Newark’s scores were: 12, 18, 25. Top performers for Wayne: Sara Lockwood 7 kills, Mia DeMinck 4 kills; Leah Hossenlopp 4 kills, 2 blocks. Newark does not have their stats.  Wayne record is: 3-0. Newark’s record is 0-3.

Wolcott vs CS

Clyde-Savannah (3-1 overall, 2-1 league) won 3-0 over North Rose Wolcott (record unknown)

Scores: 25-14-25-18, 25-10

Tops stats for CS: Alexis Tohafjian 7 digs, Katie Cronin 4 kills 4 digs, Bella Smart 4 aces 13 assists.

Williamson vs. ER

Game 1--ER 25 /Williamson  15

Game 2--ER 25/Williamson  12

Game 3--ER 25 /Williamson 6

East Rochester Stats

Lizzy Parrone--3 aces/ 6 assists /5 kills

Abby Schofield--5 kills/ 3 aces / 1 block /6 digs

Mackenzie Youngblood—5 aces/2 kills/2 assist

Bailey Morrison—3 aces/2 kills / 1 block

Williamson Stats

Brianna Bouwens --2 aces / 1 block

Ava Buck-- 1 kill, 

Faith Orr--1 kill / 1 block

Liliana Palmer--1 ace/ 2 blocks

Girls Varsity Soccer

NRW 5 – Midlakes 0

Avery Boogaard 1 goal, Syd Rhodes 2 goals, 2 assists, Delaynee Terrien Pettinato 1 goal, 1 assist, Vivian Bishop 1 goal and Daelin Fowler 8 saves in the goal for NRW

Girls Varsity Tennis 

NRW 4 – Clyde-Savannah 1

Winning matches for NRW at 1st Singles - Julia Shipley, 2nd singles Sophia Bush, 3rd singles Lindsay  Marriott and 2nd doubles Lillie Spoon & Shia Milan

September 11

NRW 3- Sodus 2

For NRW Sophie Bush with 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 win at second singles to seal the win for the cougars.  Taylor Smith and Abby Alward won 1st doubles.

Girls Varsity Swimming

On September 9th, Pal-Mac Girls Swimming hosted the Churchville-Chili Saints. Pal-Mac took wins in 3 of the 12 events.

Individual winners for Pal-Mac included Samantha Kubasiewicz in the 100 Backstroke (1:24.71) and Reese Newman in the 100 Breaststroke (1:31.52). Pal-Mac also took first in the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:49.24) with Addison Henley, Charlie Ike, Samantha Kubasiewicz, and Reese Newman.

Churchville-Chili had a double winner with Dylan Percassi in the 200 Freestyle (2:19.57) and the 500 Freestyle (6:30.86). Individual winners for Churchville-Chili included Karalyn Allen in the 200 Individual Medley (2:42.17), Hannah Phillips in the 50 Freestyle (27.63), Alyssa Purver in Diving (211.10), Gwen Houlihan in the 100 Butterfly (1:17.94), Lexi Sieber in the 100 Freestyle (1:03.49). Churchville-Chili also took firsts in the 200 Medley Relay (2:14.74) with Gianna Pozzuolo, Karalyn Allen, Gwen Houlihan, and Hannah Phillips and also in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:59.92) with Violette Pucci, Dylan Percassi, Tori Snyder, and Lexi Sieber.

The final score of the meet was 53-101 with Churchville-Chili taking the win over Pal-Mac. Pal-Mac’s next meet will be on Thursday, September 11th where they will host Sodus-Williamson.

Palmyra-Macedon 53, Churchville-Chili 101

September 11

On September 11th, Geneva Girls Varsity Swimming hosted Midlakes at the Geneva HS Pool. 

Double winners for Geneva included: 

Hadassa Gomez (200 Free and 500 Free)

Tatum Kivimaki (200 IM and 100 Breast)

Corrine Ruffo (50 Free and 100 Fly)

Individual event winners for Midlakes included:

Ava Erb (100 Freestyle)

Lucy Deshotel (100 Backstroke)

Final score of the meet was 85-66 Geneva.

Varsity Golf

September 11

Newark-284

Pal-Mac-227

Pal-Mac wins

