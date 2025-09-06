Photos & More: This Week in Local Sports

Boys Varsity Soccer

August 30

In the second round of the Taylor Bliss Tournament, Greece Olympia defeated North Rose-Wolcott by a score of 2-1. In the championship game, Newark faced Livonia. In the first half, Livonia’s Rider Vanzandt scored a header off a direct kick by Ethan Batzel to take the lead. Eight minutes into the second half, Newark’s Ryan Irizarry found Nate George with a through ball and Nate George scored his first varsity goal to tie the score. With 17 minutes left of the clock, Gavyn Phillips found the back of the net to give Livonia the lead once again. Newark countered 2 minutes later with a corner kick by Luke Taylor and a goal by Ryan Irizarry. The two team then entered overtime with a score of 2-2. In the second overtime period, Livonia’s Grant Francis found the back of the net to give Livonia the win. After the game, the following players were recognized for making the All-Tournament Team.

Gage Carlenius (Greece Olympia)

Ryan Irizarry (Newark)

Victor Hernandez (Newark)

Rider Vanzandt (Livonia)

Ethan Batzel (Livonia)

MVP- Lincoln Richardson (Livonia)

Boys Varsity Soccer

September 2

On September 2nd, Newark hosted Canandaigua. In the first half, Canandaigua’s Christian Schuessler scored a beautiful goal from 30 yards out. With one minute left in the first half, Newark’s Brayden Serrett scored a goal to tie the score. In the second half, with 7 minutes left on the clock, Canandaigua’s Danny Loaiza found himself in a 1v1 situation with the goalie and he was able to score and give the Wolves the victory.

September 4

On September 4th, the Newark Reds hosted the Midlakes Screaming Eagle. Newark defeated Midlakes by a score of 10-0. Newark’s Sam Underhill scored a hat trick, Ryan Irizarry had two goals, Victor Hernandez had two goals, Kaiden Carr had a goal, Dominic Stephens had a goal, and Nick Coons had a goal. Also, Conley Arbogast had a shutout in goal.

Williamson 2 – NRW 1

Evan DeWisplaere with the goal for NRW

Girls Volleyball

September 4

Marion Varsity Volleyball hosted NRW on Thursday, September 4th. Marion won in 3 sets with scores of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-17.

Marion stats:

Keira Robinson had 4 kills, and 10 digs

Alyssa Reesor and Lily Marchbanks had 3 kills

Lexi Phamisith had 2 kills

Ashley Milner had 1 ace, 1 assist, and 2 digs

Sienna Mattison had 9 assists, 1 kill, 3 aces

Aubree Phamisith had 3 aces, 2 digs

Kaydence Potter had 4 digs and 1 ace

Lyons 25-25-25

Williamson 14-7-11

For Lyons: Keira Weber had 8 kills and 4 aces, Addy Jones had 6 kills and Car’Mella Parker had 4 aces

For Williamson: Faith Orr had 3 digs and 2 aces

ER vs Clyde Savannah

Game 1--ER 25 /Clyde-Savannah 22

Game 2--ER 25/Clyde-Savannah 10

Game 3--ER 10 /Clyde-Savannah 25

Game 4--ER 25 /Clyde-Savannah 18

East Rochester Stats

Lizzy Parrone--4 aces/ 3 assists

Abby Schofield--6 kills/ 3 aces

Ashleigh Cialini--8 digs / 1 ace

Lilly Duffield-- 3 aces/ 2 kills/ 2 blocks

Clyde-Savannah Stats

Taylor Carnevale--7 kills, 6 digs

Larissa Walters-- 7 digs,

Bella Smart--7 aces, 18 assists

Alexis Tohafijan--7 kills, 9 digs

Girls Varsity Swim

On September 4th, Newark Girls varsity swim hosted Marcus Whitman.

Newark’s 7th grader took the 200 free with a time of 2:39.62 and the 500 free with a time of 7:23.17.

Newark’s Sloane Colling won first in the 100 free with a 1:12.53 and 100 back stroke with a time of 1:28.88.

Whitman’s Lilly Burnett took a first and qualified for sectionals with a time of 29.11.

Final score of the meet was Newark 67 , Whitman 88 .

Varsity Golf

Newark- 277

Wayne-231

Wayne wins