Race to Remember honors loved ones and celebrates the spirit of Motocross

by Colton Camp

Hogback Hill MX

This past weekend, riders and families came together at Hogback Hill Motocross, for one of the most meaningful events of the year, their annual Race to Remember. The event wasn’t just about gate drops and trophies, it was about honoring those we’ve lost, celebrating their lives, and keeping their passion for motocross alive through every twist of the throttle.

One of the special features of the weekend was the 2nd Annual Gage Steven Turner Memorial Race, held in honor of a young racer whose spirit continues to inspire the motocross community. The event drew racers and supporters from near and far, each sharing in the celebration of Gage’s life and love for the sport.

Throughout the weekend, over 1000 spectators lined the fences to cheer on the over 400 racers across all the classes, with emotional moments and exciting battles blending into one unforgettable event. The Race to Remember continues to stand as a testament to the community’s strength, unity, and shared love for the sport.

You couldn’t have scripted a better Race to Remember! Two full days of riding and racing with perfect weather, epic battles, and a track that brought back those hardcore old-school Hogback vibes!

The dirt flew, revs were high, and fans were on their feet all weekend! From blazing pro-level laps to epic battles in the youth classes, each class brought its own rising stars, but a mix of local talent and seasoned pros made the weekend unforgettable.

Conner Mowery, a current local AMA professional, dominated his classes, leaving fans in awe as he tore around the track with precision and speed only a pro can deliver.

The youngest riders also stole the spotlight. In the 4–8 year old class, Brodie Miller and Colton Curry — both sponsored by Moto Option, went 1-2 in a stacked field of 29 racers. Trading leads lap after lap, the two local stars kept spectators on the edge of their seats and proved the next generation of motocross talent is already here.

Alden Smith, backed by Finger Lakes Dental Group, raced in four classes and walked away with three 1st place overalls and a 3rd overall, Alden’s consistency and ability to adapt to each class made him one of the weekend’s biggest highlights.

Seth Zornow, also sponsored by Moto Option, was back in action racing and grabbed the holeshot in the Open beginner class and never looked back, leading laps and landing himself on the top step of the podium

Experience made its mark, too. Jeremy Tiffany, a local former professional, showed he’s still a force on the track, taking 1st place overalls in both the 40+ A and 45+ A classes. Tiffany’s precision, speed, and racecraft reminded everyone why he’s one of the legends in the sport. From rising stars to seasoned pros, the Race to Remember highlighted the talent, heart, and community spirit that make motocross more than a sport, it’s a family.

As the final checkered flag waved, the weekend closed with a sense of gratitude and reflection. A reminder that while time may pass, the people and memories that shaped our motocross family will never be forgotten.

Hogback Hill Motocross extends a heartfelt thank you to all the riders, families, volunteers, and sponsors who made this weekend possible. The Race to Remember and 2nd annual Gage Steven Turner Memorial Race continue to be more than just events, they’re a celebration of life, legacy, and the love for motocross that brings us all together.