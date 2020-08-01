Racing to Normal

While major pro sports are just finally getting back to what looks like their new normal (don’t you hate that term?) South Butler Nostalgia Dragway has done everything in its power to ensure drag racing has continued as expected in 2020.

And the second race of the year was no exception.

“Everything went better than we expected,” track announcer, “Racin’ Randy” Salerno told The Times by phone this week. “It really helps when everyone obeys the social distance guidelines and wears as mask, and they did.”

Signs were posted throughout the track so people would understand the privilege they have to race. And while no records were broken, Nick Kellogg was crowned as the track’s new speed champion for his record breaking 105.6 MPH mark set in June in his bronze Chevy Malibu station wagon.

“We had 64 cars, and with the five-people crew limit, we were able to open the track to about 300 participants last Sunday,” Salerno added. “We really needed that.”

Unless social distance guidelines change, the rules won’t allow spectators. However, in July, pit crews per car were expanded from three people to five, costing $40 for drivers and ten bucks each for up to four non-drivers per car.

The South Butler Nostalgia Dragway allows drivers of cars built in 1990 or before to race all day for one price on the final Sunday of each month from June through September. If a race is rained-out, it’s automatically rescheduled for the following Sunday.

For more information, contact Randy at 315-521-0829, or check the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway Facebook page.

The Times will keep fans updated on any changes.