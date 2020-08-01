Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 1st 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Racing to Normal

by WayneTimes.com
August 1, 2020

While major pro sports are just finally getting back to what looks like their new normal (don’t you hate that term?) South Butler Nostalgia Dragway has done everything in its power to ensure drag racing has continued as expected in 2020.

And the second race of the year was no exception. 

“Everything went better than we expected,” track announcer, “Racin’ Randy” Salerno told The Times by phone this week. “It really helps when everyone obeys the social distance guidelines and wears as mask, and they did.”

Signs were posted throughout the track so people would understand the privilege they have to race. And while no records were broken, Nick Kellogg was crowned as the track’s new speed champion for his record breaking 105.6 MPH mark set in June in his bronze Chevy Malibu station wagon.

“We had 64 cars, and with the five-people crew limit, we were able to open the track to about 300 participants last Sunday,” Salerno added. “We really needed that.” 

Unless social distance guidelines change, the rules won’t allow spectators. However, in July, pit crews per car were expanded from three people to five, costing $40 for drivers and ten bucks each for up to four non-drivers per car. 

The South Butler Nostalgia Dragway allows drivers of cars built in 1990 or before to race all day for one price on the final Sunday of each month from June through September. If a race is rained-out, it’s automatically rescheduled for the following Sunday.

For more information, contact Randy at 315-521-0829, or check the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway Facebook page. 

The Times will keep fans updated on any changes. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Castellano, Jr., Thomas  J. 

CLYDE: Thomas J. Castellano, Jr.  of 265 Glasgow St., Clyde passed away peacefully Monday(July 27th) at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center(Rochester). Calling hours will be held Thursday(July30th)  from 9:30 am -11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church(Clyde) with funeral Mass and Christian burial to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hildebrandt […]

Read More
Boogaard, Mary Augusta

LAKE BLUFF, NY: Mary Augusta (Burgess) Boogaard passed away at her beloved cottage at Lake Bluff NY, with her family near, from a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia on July 21, 2020. She was born in Newark, NY on May 14, 1943. She was predeceased by her parents Charles W. (Jack) and Pauline (Jagger) […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square