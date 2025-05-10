Scores and more from this week in local sports

Varsity Baseball

May 2

Newark 9, Geneva 8

The Reds beat Geneva 9-8 at Colburn Park on Friday.

Newark’s Keane Brady drew a two out bases loaded , full count walk in the bottom of the 7th inning to score Michael McGavisk for the walk off win for the Reds.

Newark catcher Jayce Baker led off the 7th inning rally with a triple to start the frame . Geneva then intentionally walked McGavisk and Devin Littlefield to load the bases. Geneva then struck out the next batter and then got the next batter to ground out to the pitcher before Keane Brady ‘s walk off full count walk.

Cody Forjone pitched a complete game in the win for Newark. Forjone scattered 10 hits, struck out 7 and walked only 1 batter.

Offensively Newark was led by: Jayce Baker who was 2 for 3 with a triple and 2 RBI.

Michael McGavisk was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Devin Littlefield was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Geneva was led by sophomore Andrew DeLand who was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI.

Junior Samuel Schading was 2 for 4 for Geneva.

May 5

Newark 8, Mynderse 6

Newark beat Mynderse 8 to 6 in 9 innings in a varsity baseball game played at the Newark High School Turf field.

The game was Mynderse’s home game which was moved to NHS due to weather.

Down 4 to 2 in the 6th Newark battled back to score 4 runs in top of the 6th inning to take a 6-4 lead. Mynderse battled back and scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning on a double by senior Cullen Herron that plated two runs to tie the game at 6.

The game stayed that way until the Reds scored 2 runs in the top of the 9th. Newark Senior Devin Littlefield reached on a two base error and Nolan Rice hit a double to score Littlefield. Keane Brady hit a single to score Rice.

Nolan Rice earned the win on the mound in relief for Newark holding Mynderse scoreless in the 7th, 8th and 9th innings.

Offensively Newark had 5 players with two hits:

Nolan Rice was 2 for 5 with 2 Doubles and an RBI.

Cody Forjone was 2 for 3 with a double.

Nolan Benedict was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Carlos Martinez was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Keane Brady was 2 for 5.

Mynderse was led by senior Alan Plummer who was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and and RBI.

May 6

Game 1: NRW 3, Red Creek 1

Both teams were strong on the bump on Monday, but North Rose-Wolcott defeated Red Creek 3-1. Evan DeWispelaere started the game for North Rose-Wolcott V and recorded 21 outs.

DeWispelaere and Robinson each collected two hits for North Rose-Wolcott. DeWispelaere, Robinson, and Crane each drove in one run for North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Cougar. North Rose-Wolcott stole four bases in the game.

Duke led Red Creek with one run batted in. The infielder went 2-for-3 on the day.

Game 2: NRW 4, Red Creek 2

North Rose-Wolcott got on the board in the first inning after Marcus Haffner doubled, scoring one run.

Lathan Milliman started on the mound for North Rose-Wolcott. The starting pitcher surrendered zero hits and one run (zero earned) over three innings, striking out six and walking four. Cole stepped on the bump first for Red Creek. The hurler allowed six hits and four runs (two earned) over five innings, striking out two and walking one. Landen Bundy appeared in relief for North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Cougar.

DeWispelaere and Haffner each collected two hits for North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Cougar. Mills, DeWispelaere, and Haffner each drove in one run for North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Cougar.

Isaiah went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead Red Creek in hits. Tim, Isaiah, and Cole each stole multiple bases for Red Creek.

May 8

Newark 12, Penn Yan 2

The Newark Reds beat Penn Yan 12-2 on Thursday night at Colburn Park in Newark on Senior Night.

Senior Michael McGavisk was 3 for 3 with 3 RBI.

Senior Nolan Rice was 3 for 4 with a Double.

Senior Devin Littlefield was 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI

Cody Forjone was 2 for 3 for Newark.

Senior Nolan Benedict started the game on the mound . He pitched 3 innings and gave up 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 4 batters and walking 3.

Nolan Rice came on in relief and pitched 3 innings allowing only 1 hit while striking out 3 and walking 2.

Newark led 5-2 going into the bottom of the 5th before scoring 6 runs in the inning.

Junior Ethan D’Archangelo was 2 for 3 for Penn Yan.

Varsity Flag Football

May 1

Newark @ Wil/Mar/Sod

Newark lost 22-0

May 2

Newark @ Geneva

Newark lost 26-6

Adrianna Smith 1 Rec Td

Janae Downing 1 Pass TD

Jada Patton and T Streeter - 5 flag pulls each

Boys Tennis

May 3

NRW 3, Lyons 2

1st Singles Eli DeRoo defeated G. Kessel 6-1, 6-2.

1st Doubles Vivian Bishop & Avery Boogaard defeated P. Vanhousen & C. Plotts 6-3. 6-3

2nd Doubles Maggie Wanek & Tyler Gardner defeated L. Fisher & N. Keith 6-3, 6-2

May 7

Pal Mac defeated Lyons 4-1. The first singles match between JJ Tome and Gregory Kesel was a battle with Tome winning 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(8-6), also winning for Pal Mac were Jack Stanton at 3rd singles, and they took both doubles points. Lyons’ lone point came from Rhylen Thurston at second singles 6-1, 6-2.

Varisty Softball

May 3

Gananda/Marion 17, NRW 15

Peytin Westurn collected four hits in six at bats, but North Rose-Wolcott to Marion/Gananda 17-15 on Friday. Westurn doubled in the first inning, singled in the sixth inning, singled in the fourth inning, and singled in the seventh inning.

Marion/Gananda got on the board in the top of the first inning after Aubrey Phamisith singled, scoring one run, Raegan Quigley was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Alana McNutt drew a walk, scoring one run, Jocelyn Erhardt grounded out, scoring one run, and Kallianne Meyer singled, scoring one run.

Lydia McKay earned the win for Marion/Gananda. The pitcher surrendered 17 hits and 15 runs (five earned) over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking four. Youells pitched five and one-third innings in relief for North Rose-Wolcott. The righty allowed eight hits and seven runs (two earned) while, striking out six and walking five. Olivia DeBoerdere took the loss for North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Lady Cougars. The righty went one and two-thirds innings, giving up 10 runs on three hits, striking out two and walking eight.

North Rose-Wolcott collected 17 hits in the game. DeBoerdere and Youells each drove in three runs for North Rose-Wolcott. Yates and Emily Nevlezer each collected multiple hits.

Marion/Gananda tallied 11 hits in the game. Pickering led Marion/Gananda with three runs batted in from the number seven spot in the lineup. The left fielder went 3-for-5 on the day. Meyer led Marion/Gananda with four hits in four at bats from the leadoff position. Phamisith collected three hits for Marion/Gananda in four at bats. McNutt paced Marion/Gananda with four walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, accumulating 13 walks for the game.