Scores & more from this week in local sports



On October 14th, Gananda had 4 golfers compete in the Wayne County Individual Golf Championship - Seniors Owen S (right). & Spencer Y (left)., and Juniors Will S. & Maddox S. The top 18 golfers in the league competed in a 18 hole event at Sodus Bay Heights. For the second straight year Spencer won the tournament and Owen finished 4th. Spencer posted an 84 and Owen scored a 90. The Gananda golf team finished the Fall season by going undefeated and capturing their 6th consecutive Wayne County Title.

SCORES

Boys Volleyball

October 10

Padilla 3 – NRW 1

25-18 (P), 25-22 (P), 25-21 (N), 25-21 (P)

For NRW: Aiden Jackson 4 kills, Lucas Lapp 8 kills, 2 aces, Devon Britton 7 kills and 1 ace.

October 15

NRW vs WOI

NRW 3 – WOI 0

27-25, 25-23, 26-24

NRW:

Laithan Milliman 6 Kills, 1 Block, 1 Ace

Lucas Lapp 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces

Devon Britton 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 blocks

WOI

Javi Sosa 11 service points 6 kills

NRW is 5-7, World of Inquiry is 7-8

October 16

NRW vs SOTA

SOTA 3 – NRW 2

27-25(S), 25-16(N), 25-15(S), 25-23(N), 15-5(S)

For NRW: Preston Caves had 11 kills& 2 aces. Lathan Milliman had 9 kills & 1 ace. Aiden Jackson had 12 digs

Girls Volleyball

October 14

Newark vs Bloomfield

Bloomfield defeated Newark 3-0

Scores: 25-14, 25-13, 25-19

For Bloomfield:

Senior Calla McCombs 11 kills, 3 aces

Senior Olivia Stephenson 8 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs

Senior Melissa Giddings 11 digs, 10 assists, 3 aces

For Newark:

Mariah Cruz 9 digs, 3 aces

Olivia Demer 6 assists, 3 aces

October 15

Lyons vs East Rochester

Game 1--ER 25 /Lyons 21

Game 2--ER 23 /Lyons 25

Game 3--ER 20/Lyons 25

Game 4--ER 17/Lyons 25

East Rochester Stats

Abby Schofield--17 kills/18 digs/6 aces

Lizzy Parrone--7 kills/10 assists/9 digs

Ashliegh Cialini--3 aces/ 23 digs

Lyons Stats

Ja’Niyah Bell--13 kills

Keira Weber --17 kills

Kamryn Bonnell--33 assists/ 12 digs

October 16

Newark vs Pen Yann

Newark won 3-1. Newark’s scores were: 25,25,18,26. PY scores were: 17,13,25,24. Top performers for Newark were: Maylee Miller 8 kills, 4 aces; Olivia Demer 22 assists, 5 aces; Laila Whittaker 7 kills, 1 block. Top performers for PY were: Addyson Yonts 2 aces, 1 kill, 12 digs; Zoe Ziegler 6 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs. Newark’s record is 2-10. PY’s record is 2-14.

Bloomfiled vs Waterloo

Bloomfield defeats Waterloo 3-0

Scores: 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

For Bloomfield:

Senior Calla McCombs 22 kills, 19 digs, 4 aces

Senior Olivia Stephenson 9 kills, 7 aces, 10 digs

Senior Melissa Giddings 12 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces

For Waterloo:

Senior Addison Bree 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces

Junior Tyla Matteo 14 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces

Bloomfield is 10-0 League, 17-0 Waterloo is 4-6 League, 8-7

Lyons vs SOTA

Lyons 23-25-25-25

School of the Arts 25-15-16-11

For Lyons: Keira Weber had 18 kills, Addison Jones had 6 kills, and Car’Mella Parker had 7 kills Boys Soccer

Newark vs Penn Yan

The Penn Yan Mustangs hosted the Newark Reds for their second match up of the season. In the 10th minute Newark’s Nick Coons scored from 30-yards out. Four minutes later Newark’s Luke Taylor crossed the ball off a corner kick and Newark’s Ryan Irizarry one touched it into the goal to give Newark an early 2-0 lead. In the 32nd minute of play, Penn Yan scored off a corner kick from an unfortunate touch by a Newark player. At halftime, the score was 2-1. The second half was scoreless, and Newark captured the victory by a score of 2-1.

October 15

NRW vs Red Creek

NRW 3 – Red Creek 1

Chase Kerr, Cody Crane and Landon Bundy each scored a goal for NRW. Evan DeWispelaere, Kaydin Tyrrell Cody Crane each had an assist, Cooper Lorenz scored for Red Creek

October 16

Newark vs Pal-Mac

Last night the Newark Reds boys’ soccer team hosted Pal-Mac for their final game of the regular season. Before the game, Newark celebrated their seniors Ethan Klock, Victor Hernandez, Luke Taylor, Ryan Irizarry, Kaiden Carr, and Sam Underhill. The first half was scoreless. In the second half, Newark’s Lucas Young scored a header off a corner kick after Luke Taylor crossed it, and Jacob Graham headed it to Lucas. With 8 minutes left into the game Newark’s Sam Underhill scored a header off a corner kick from Luke Taylor. Newark defeated Pal-Mac by a score of 2-0. Both teams enter sectional play next week.

Girls Soccer

October 16

NRW 5 – Sodus 0

For NRW -Scoring goals for NRW Sydney Rhodes with 2 goals and an assist, Delaynee Terriran-Pettinatto with 2 goals and an assist, Carleigh Sutton had a goal. Zoey Yate also had an assist. Daelin Fowler had 2 saves.

Varsity Golf

October 16

Newark vs Red Jacket

Newark-278

Red Jacket-241