Scores & more from this week in local sports

On October 14th, Gananda had 4 golfers compete in the Wayne County Individual Golf Championship - Seniors Owen S (right). & Spencer Y (left)., and Juniors Will S. & Maddox S. The top 18 golfers in the league competed in a 18 hole event at Sodus Bay Heights. For the second straight year Spencer won the tournament and Owen finished 4th. Spencer posted an 84 and Owen scored a 90. The Gananda golf team finished the Fall season by going undefeated and capturing their 6th consecutive Wayne County Title.
SCORES
Boys Volleyball
October 10
Padilla 3 – NRW 1
25-18 (P), 25-22 (P), 25-21 (N), 25-21 (P)
For NRW: Aiden Jackson 4 kills, Lucas Lapp 8 kills, 2 aces, Devon Britton 7 kills and 1 ace.
October 15
NRW vs WOI
NRW 3 – WOI 0
27-25, 25-23, 26-24
NRW:
Laithan Milliman 6 Kills, 1 Block, 1 Ace
Lucas Lapp 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces
Devon Britton 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 blocks
WOI
Javi Sosa 11 service points 6 kills
NRW is 5-7, World of Inquiry is 7-8
October 16
NRW vs SOTA
SOTA 3 – NRW 2
27-25(S), 25-16(N), 25-15(S), 25-23(N), 15-5(S)
For NRW: Preston Caves had 11 kills& 2 aces. Lathan Milliman had 9 kills & 1 ace. Aiden Jackson had 12 digs
Girls Volleyball
October 14
Newark vs Bloomfield
Bloomfield defeated Newark 3-0
Scores: 25-14, 25-13, 25-19
For Bloomfield:
Senior Calla McCombs 11 kills, 3 aces
Senior Olivia Stephenson 8 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs
Senior Melissa Giddings 11 digs, 10 assists, 3 aces
For Newark:
Mariah Cruz 9 digs, 3 aces
Olivia Demer 6 assists, 3 aces
October 15
Lyons vs East Rochester
Game 1--ER 25 /Lyons 21
Game 2--ER 23 /Lyons 25
Game 3--ER 20/Lyons 25
Game 4--ER 17/Lyons 25
East Rochester Stats
Abby Schofield--17 kills/18 digs/6 aces
Lizzy Parrone--7 kills/10 assists/9 digs
Ashliegh Cialini--3 aces/ 23 digs
Lyons Stats
Ja’Niyah Bell--13 kills
Keira Weber --17 kills
Kamryn Bonnell--33 assists/ 12 digs
October 16
Newark vs Pen Yann
Newark won 3-1. Newark’s scores were: 25,25,18,26. PY scores were: 17,13,25,24. Top performers for Newark were: Maylee Miller 8 kills, 4 aces; Olivia Demer 22 assists, 5 aces; Laila Whittaker 7 kills, 1 block. Top performers for PY were: Addyson Yonts 2 aces, 1 kill, 12 digs; Zoe Ziegler 6 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs. Newark’s record is 2-10. PY’s record is 2-14.
Bloomfiled vs Waterloo
Bloomfield defeats Waterloo 3-0
Scores: 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
For Bloomfield:
Senior Calla McCombs 22 kills, 19 digs, 4 aces
Senior Olivia Stephenson 9 kills, 7 aces, 10 digs
Senior Melissa Giddings 12 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces
For Waterloo:
Senior Addison Bree 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces
Junior Tyla Matteo 14 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces
Bloomfield is 10-0 League, 17-0 Waterloo is 4-6 League, 8-7
Lyons vs SOTA
Lyons 23-25-25-25
School of the Arts 25-15-16-11
For Lyons: Keira Weber had 18 kills, Addison Jones had 6 kills, and Car’Mella Parker had 7 kills Boys Soccer
Newark vs Penn Yan
The Penn Yan Mustangs hosted the Newark Reds for their second match up of the season. In the 10th minute Newark’s Nick Coons scored from 30-yards out. Four minutes later Newark’s Luke Taylor crossed the ball off a corner kick and Newark’s Ryan Irizarry one touched it into the goal to give Newark an early 2-0 lead. In the 32nd minute of play, Penn Yan scored off a corner kick from an unfortunate touch by a Newark player. At halftime, the score was 2-1. The second half was scoreless, and Newark captured the victory by a score of 2-1.
October 15
NRW vs Red Creek
NRW 3 – Red Creek 1
Chase Kerr, Cody Crane and Landon Bundy each scored a goal for NRW. Evan DeWispelaere, Kaydin Tyrrell Cody Crane each had an assist, Cooper Lorenz scored for Red Creek
October 16
Newark vs Pal-Mac
Last night the Newark Reds boys’ soccer team hosted Pal-Mac for their final game of the regular season. Before the game, Newark celebrated their seniors Ethan Klock, Victor Hernandez, Luke Taylor, Ryan Irizarry, Kaiden Carr, and Sam Underhill. The first half was scoreless. In the second half, Newark’s Lucas Young scored a header off a corner kick after Luke Taylor crossed it, and Jacob Graham headed it to Lucas. With 8 minutes left into the game Newark’s Sam Underhill scored a header off a corner kick from Luke Taylor. Newark defeated Pal-Mac by a score of 2-0. Both teams enter sectional play next week.
Girls Soccer
October 16
NRW 5 – Sodus 0
For NRW -Scoring goals for NRW Sydney Rhodes with 2 goals and an assist, Delaynee Terriran-Pettinatto with 2 goals and an assist, Carleigh Sutton had a goal. Zoey Yate also had an assist. Daelin Fowler had 2 saves.
Varsity Golf
October 16
Newark vs Red Jacket
Newark-278
Red Jacket-241