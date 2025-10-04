Scores & more from this week in local sports

On Thursday, October 2nd, Gananda-Wayne Girls Varsity Swimming and Diving hosted Geneva at the Gananda Pool.
Geneva's Tatum Kivimaki was a double-event winner in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Breaststroke, while senior Hadassa Gomez placed first in the 100 Butterfly. Geneva's 200 Medley Relay comprised of Breanna Woody, Tatum Kivimaki, Hadassa Gomez, and Corrine Ruffo also took first place in a strong meet-opening event.
For Gananda-Wayne, both Abby Labarge and Camryn Holdraker were double-event winners: Labarge placed first in both the 200 and 500 Freestyle events, while eighth graded Camryn Holdraker won the 200 IM and the 100 Backstroke. Senior Emma Catalano placed first in the 100 Freestyle. Gananda-Wayne's 200 Freestyle relay (Gill, Caracci, Fil, Labarge) and 400 Freestyle relay (Fil, Holdraker, Labarge, Catalano) both placed first.
Diver Gianna Caracci placed first for Gananda-Wayne with a score of 191.10, following a Gananda record-breaking performance for 6 Dives on Tuesday in competition against Brockport, scoring 193.70 at that meet.
With this win, Gananda-Wayne secured the Finger Lakes League dual meet championship for the second year running, remaining undefeated in the league this season.
The final score of the meet was Gananda-Wayne 103, Geneva 65.
Girls Varsity Volleyball
September 27
Gananda vs ER
Game 1--ER 25 /Gananda 8
Game 2--ER 25/Gananda 14
Game 3--ER 25/Gananda 17
East Rochester Stats:
Lizzy Parrone--8 aces/ 4 assists /4 kills. Madison Morgante--3 kills/3 aces/3 digs. Ashleigh Cialini--9 digs.
Gananda Stats:
Claire Dohse—10 digs. Allison Ith—8 assists
ER vs Avon
Game 1--ER 21 /Avon 25
Game 2--ER 26 /Avon 28
Game 3--ER 19/Avon 25
East Rochester Stats
Lizzy Parrone--9 assists /4 kills
Abby Schofield--7 kills/10 digs
Ashleigh Cialini--13 digs
September 29
Clyde Savannah vs Mynderse
Clyde Savannah won over Mynderse in four sets, 25-19, 25-16, 20-24, 25-15
Stats from CS :
Taylor Carnavale 11 kills, Katie Cronin 3 blocks, Julia Rockwell 5 aces, Bella smart 7 aces.
Stats from Mynderse:
Mercedes Santana 5 aces 21 digs, Hannah O’Brien 9 kills, 3 blocks
September 30
Clyde-Savannah vs
South Seneca
South Seneca wins 3 sets to 1
South Seneca stats:
Brooklyn Ovenshire: 4 aces, 6 digs, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 assist. Chelsea Neville: 2 aces, 3 kills, 31 assists, 3 digs. Libby Barbay: @ aces, 8 kills, 12 digs
Clyde-Savannah stats:
Taylor Carnavale: 8 digs, 9 kills
Alexis Tohafjian: 9 digs, 9 kills
Larissa: 2 blocks
Wayne vs Bloomfield
Bloomfield defeated Wayne 3-0
Scores: 25-16, 25-18, 25-12
For Bloomfield: Senior Calla McCombs 13 kills, 10 digs. Senior Olivia Stephenson 7 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs. Senior Melissa Giddings 10 assists, 11 digs
For Wayne: Freshman Leah Hossenlopp 5 kills
Junior Mia Deminck 3 kills
October 1
Wayne vs Penn Yan
Wayne won in 3
Leaders for Wayne Record 7-2
Mia DeMinck 1 ace, 6 Kills,
Leah Hossenlopp 3 aces, 3 Kills
Leaders for Penn Yan
Lydia Sciallo 6aces, 1 block, 3 assists, 2 digs
Evelyn Little 6 kills, 2 blocks
Clyde Savannah vs ER
Clyde Savannah beat East Rochester in 5 sets, 25-16, 12-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-13
CS stats: Julia Rockwell 7 kills 6 digs, Katie Cronin 14 digs, Bella smart 14 digs, Alexis Tohafjian 9 kills, Taylor Carnavale 7 aces
ER stats:
Abby Schofield—4 aces, 12 digs, 14 kills
Lilly Duffield—8 kills
Lizzy Parrone—2 aces, 18 digs, 12 assists, 6 kills
Marion vs NRW
NRW 3 – Marion 2
26-24N, 25-20M, 25-16M, 25-22N, 15-8N
For NRW: Tyler Gardner 8 kills, 2 blocks, 6 aces. Olivia DeBoerder 5 kills, 5 digs. Maddie Evans 15 assist.
For Marion:
Keira Robinson - 7 kills, 18 digs, 1 ace
Ashley Milner- 18 assists, 2 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces
Kaydence Potter- 11 digs, 1 ace
Alyssa Reesor- 5 kills, 3 aces
Lexi Phamisith- 6 kills, 2 blocks
Skylar Kotvis- 3 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces
Lyons vs Williamson
Lyons 25-25-25
Williamson 15-15-20
For Lyons: Rylee Richardson had 7 aces, Ja’Niyah Bell had 6 kills and Car’Mella Parker had 4 kills
For Williamson: Faith Orr had 2 aces and Ava Buck had 2 digs
Newark vs Penn Yan
Newark won 3-1. Newark’s scores were: 25, 25, 25, 25. Penn Yan’s scores were 27, 5, 19, 8. Top performers for Newark: Olivia Demer 18 assists 7 aces; Jade Stoner 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Maylee Miller 4 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces. Top performers for Penn Yan Addyson Yonts 13 digs, 1 kill, 1 assist; Lydia Sciallo 3 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists. Newark’s record is 1-5. Penn Yan’s record is 2-6.
Geneva vs Bloomfield
Bloomfield defeated Geneva 3-0
Scores: 25-15, 25-16, 25-11
For Bloomfield:
Senior Kayla Linderman 9 kills, 8 digs
Senior Olivia Stephenson 8 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs
Senior Lily Carl 5 aces
For Geneva:
Senior Marleigh Seidel 2 kills, 2 blocks
Senior Xinaei Martins-Clemons 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace
Boys Volleyball
Wayne Boys Varsity Volleyball player Aiden Colvin captured mid-serve floating above the court during the game against Midlakes. Photo: Todd Colvin
September 27
NRW 3 – Pavilion/York 0
25-13, 25-17, 25-23
For NRW: Laithan Milliman 5 kills, 2 aces, Preston Caves 7 kills, 3 aces, Devon Britton 4 kills, 4 aces.
Girls Varsity Soccer
NRW 2 – Pal-Mac 2
Double OT
For NRW: Goals scored by Delaynee Terrien-Pettinato and Avery Boogaard
Boys Varsity Soccer
September 30
Newark vs Midlakes
Newark 4 vs Midlakes 0
In the 1st minute Newark’s Kaiden Carr found the back of the net. With five minutes left in the first half, Newark’s Ryan Irizarry scored with an assist by Dominic Stephens to give Newark the lead at half with a score of 2-0. In the second half, Kaiden Carr and Ryan Irizarry scored again to give Newark a 4-0 victory. Conley Arbogast got the shut out in goal.
Newark vs Mynderse
The Newark Reds hosted the number one seeded Mynderse for the second meeting of league play. In the 2nd minute Newark’s Kaiden Carr found the back of the net to give Newark the lead. In the 25th minute of play, Mynderse Ethan Olmstead tied the score 1-1. Then with 1 minute left in the first half Newark’s Ryan Irizarry carried the ball half the field and assisted Kaiden Carr to give Newark the 2-1 lead at half. In the second half Newark’s Nathan George crossed the ball and Dominic Stephen scored to give Newark a 3-1 victory. Newark is now 5-5-1 and they face Geneva on Tuesday.
Varsity Golf
September 29
Newark-261
Geneva-245
September 30
Newark-257
Geneva-266
Caleb Coleman of Newark chip in birdie on hole #8
October 1
Pal-Mac-227
Newark-244
Varsity Swimming
September 30
Pal-Mac vs Our Lady of Mercy
Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (1-6, 1-3) took on Our Lady of Mercy (2-3) on Tuesday evening. Our Lady of Mercy showed their strength taking first and second in the first seven events before exhibitioning the other events. Mercy won the 200 Medley Relay (202.44: Carey, Sheehan, Miller, Maas) and Pal-Mac took the 200 Free Relay (Vjaske, Kubasiewicz, Becker, Henley) and the 400 Free Relay (Becker, Ike, Kubasiewicz, Newman). Our Lady of Mercy won with a final score of 76-57
Our Lady of Mercy Winners
200 Free: Jane Topa 2:14.63
200 IM: Kaylee Maas 2:20.09
50 Free: Abby Bello 29.34
100 Fly: Alice Sheehan 1:06.91
100 Free: Kaylee Maas 56.93
500 Free: Mady Miller 5:52.49
Palmyra-Macedon Winners
100 Backstroke: Charlie Ike 1:22.96
100 Breastroke: Addison Henley 1:19.25
Varsity Tennis
October 1
Wayne Girls Varsity Tennis finished their regular season by beating Lyons 5-0
Wayne graduates 5 Seniors
1st Singles Addison Habecker
2nd Singles Cora Flannery
1st Doubles Sasha Banar
2nd Doubles Leah Gonzalez, Abby Church
We’re always looking for more sports! Email your
photos & scores to
news@waynetimes.com