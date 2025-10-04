Scores & more from this week in local sports

On Thursday, October 2nd, Gananda-Wayne Girls Varsity Swimming and Diving hosted Geneva at the Gananda Pool.

Geneva's Tatum Kivimaki was a double-event winner in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Breaststroke, while senior Hadassa Gomez placed first in the 100 Butterfly. Geneva's 200 Medley Relay comprised of Breanna Woody, Tatum Kivimaki, Hadassa Gomez, and Corrine Ruffo also took first place in a strong meet-opening event.

For Gananda-Wayne, both Abby Labarge and Camryn Holdraker were double-event winners: Labarge placed first in both the 200 and 500 Freestyle events, while eighth graded Camryn Holdraker won the 200 IM and the 100 Backstroke. Senior Emma Catalano placed first in the 100 Freestyle. Gananda-Wayne's 200 Freestyle relay (Gill, Caracci, Fil, Labarge) and 400 Freestyle relay (Fil, Holdraker, Labarge, Catalano) both placed first.

Diver Gianna Caracci placed first for Gananda-Wayne with a score of 191.10, following a Gananda record-breaking performance for 6 Dives on Tuesday in competition against Brockport, scoring 193.70 at that meet.

With this win, Gananda-Wayne secured the Finger Lakes League dual meet championship for the second year running, remaining undefeated in the league this season.

The final score of the meet was Gananda-Wayne 103, Geneva 65.

Girls Varsity Volleyball

September 27

Gananda vs ER

Game 1--ER 25 /Gananda 8

Game 2--ER 25/Gananda 14

Game 3--ER 25/Gananda 17

East Rochester Stats:

Lizzy Parrone--8 aces/ 4 assists /4 kills. Madison Morgante--3 kills/3 aces/3 digs. Ashleigh Cialini--9 digs.

Gananda Stats:

Claire Dohse—10 digs. Allison Ith—8 assists

ER vs Avon

Game 1--ER 21 /Avon 25

Game 2--ER 26 /Avon 28

Game 3--ER 19/Avon 25

East Rochester Stats

Lizzy Parrone--9 assists /4 kills

Abby Schofield--7 kills/10 digs

Ashleigh Cialini--13 digs

September 29

Clyde Savannah vs Mynderse

Clyde Savannah won over Mynderse in four sets, 25-19, 25-16, 20-24, 25-15

Stats from CS :

Taylor Carnavale 11 kills, Katie Cronin 3 blocks, Julia Rockwell 5 aces, Bella smart 7 aces.

Stats from Mynderse:

Mercedes Santana 5 aces 21 digs, Hannah O’Brien 9 kills, 3 blocks

September 30

Clyde-Savannah vs

South Seneca

South Seneca wins 3 sets to 1

South Seneca stats:

Brooklyn Ovenshire: 4 aces, 6 digs, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 assist. Chelsea Neville: 2 aces, 3 kills, 31 assists, 3 digs. Libby Barbay: @ aces, 8 kills, 12 digs

Clyde-Savannah stats:

Taylor Carnavale: 8 digs, 9 kills

Alexis Tohafjian: 9 digs, 9 kills

Larissa: 2 blocks

Wayne vs Bloomfield

Bloomfield defeated Wayne 3-0

Scores: 25-16, 25-18, 25-12

For Bloomfield: Senior Calla McCombs 13 kills, 10 digs. Senior Olivia Stephenson 7 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs. Senior Melissa Giddings 10 assists, 11 digs

For Wayne: Freshman Leah Hossenlopp 5 kills

Junior Mia Deminck 3 kills

October 1

Wayne vs Penn Yan

Wayne won in 3

Leaders for Wayne Record 7-2

Mia DeMinck 1 ace, 6 Kills,

Leah Hossenlopp 3 aces, 3 Kills

Leaders for Penn Yan

Lydia Sciallo 6aces, 1 block, 3 assists, 2 digs

Evelyn Little 6 kills, 2 blocks

Clyde Savannah vs ER

Clyde Savannah beat East Rochester in 5 sets, 25-16, 12-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-13

CS stats: Julia Rockwell 7 kills 6 digs, Katie Cronin 14 digs, Bella smart 14 digs, Alexis Tohafjian 9 kills, Taylor Carnavale 7 aces

ER stats:

Abby Schofield—4 aces, 12 digs, 14 kills

Lilly Duffield—8 kills

Lizzy Parrone—2 aces, 18 digs, 12 assists, 6 kills

Marion vs NRW

NRW 3 – Marion 2

26-24N, 25-20M, 25-16M, 25-22N, 15-8N

For NRW: Tyler Gardner 8 kills, 2 blocks, 6 aces. Olivia DeBoerder 5 kills, 5 digs. Maddie Evans 15 assist.

For Marion:

Keira Robinson - 7 kills, 18 digs, 1 ace

Ashley Milner- 18 assists, 2 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces

Kaydence Potter- 11 digs, 1 ace

Alyssa Reesor- 5 kills, 3 aces

Lexi Phamisith- 6 kills, 2 blocks

Skylar Kotvis- 3 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces

Lyons vs Williamson

Lyons 25-25-25

Williamson 15-15-20

For Lyons: Rylee Richardson had 7 aces, Ja’Niyah Bell had 6 kills and Car’Mella Parker had 4 kills

For Williamson: Faith Orr had 2 aces and Ava Buck had 2 digs

Newark vs Penn Yan

Newark won 3-1. Newark’s scores were: 25, 25, 25, 25. Penn Yan’s scores were 27, 5, 19, 8. Top performers for Newark: Olivia Demer 18 assists 7 aces; Jade Stoner 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Maylee Miller 4 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces. Top performers for Penn Yan Addyson Yonts 13 digs, 1 kill, 1 assist; Lydia Sciallo 3 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists. Newark’s record is 1-5. Penn Yan’s record is 2-6.

Geneva vs Bloomfield

Bloomfield defeated Geneva 3-0

Scores: 25-15, 25-16, 25-11

For Bloomfield:

Senior Kayla Linderman 9 kills, 8 digs

Senior Olivia Stephenson 8 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs

Senior Lily Carl 5 aces

For Geneva:

Senior Marleigh Seidel 2 kills, 2 blocks

Senior Xinaei Martins-Clemons 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace

Boys Volleyball

Wayne Boys Varsity Volleyball player Aiden Colvin captured mid-serve floating above the court during the game against Midlakes. Photo: Todd Colvin

September 27

NRW 3 – Pavilion/York 0

25-13, 25-17, 25-23

For NRW: Laithan Milliman 5 kills, 2 aces, Preston Caves 7 kills, 3 aces, Devon Britton 4 kills, 4 aces.

Girls Varsity Soccer

NRW 2 – Pal-Mac 2

Double OT

For NRW: Goals scored by Delaynee Terrien-Pettinato and Avery Boogaard

Boys Varsity Soccer

September 30

Newark vs Midlakes

Newark 4 vs Midlakes 0

In the 1st minute Newark’s Kaiden Carr found the back of the net. With five minutes left in the first half, Newark’s Ryan Irizarry scored with an assist by Dominic Stephens to give Newark the lead at half with a score of 2-0. In the second half, Kaiden Carr and Ryan Irizarry scored again to give Newark a 4-0 victory. Conley Arbogast got the shut out in goal.

Newark vs Mynderse

The Newark Reds hosted the number one seeded Mynderse for the second meeting of league play. In the 2nd minute Newark’s Kaiden Carr found the back of the net to give Newark the lead. In the 25th minute of play, Mynderse Ethan Olmstead tied the score 1-1. Then with 1 minute left in the first half Newark’s Ryan Irizarry carried the ball half the field and assisted Kaiden Carr to give Newark the 2-1 lead at half. In the second half Newark’s Nathan George crossed the ball and Dominic Stephen scored to give Newark a 3-1 victory. Newark is now 5-5-1 and they face Geneva on Tuesday.

Varsity Golf

September 29

Newark-261

Geneva-245

September 30

Newark-257

Geneva-266

Caleb Coleman of Newark chip in birdie on hole #8

October 1

Pal-Mac-227

Newark-244

Varsity Swimming

September 30

Pal-Mac vs Our Lady of Mercy

Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (1-6, 1-3) took on Our Lady of Mercy (2-3) on Tuesday evening. Our Lady of Mercy showed their strength taking first and second in the first seven events before exhibitioning the other events. Mercy won the 200 Medley Relay (202.44: Carey, Sheehan, Miller, Maas) and Pal-Mac took the 200 Free Relay (Vjaske, Kubasiewicz, Becker, Henley) and the 400 Free Relay (Becker, Ike, Kubasiewicz, Newman). Our Lady of Mercy won with a final score of 76-57

Our Lady of Mercy Winners

200 Free: Jane Topa 2:14.63

200 IM: Kaylee Maas 2:20.09

50 Free: Abby Bello 29.34

100 Fly: Alice Sheehan 1:06.91

100 Free: Kaylee Maas 56.93

500 Free: Mady Miller 5:52.49

Palmyra-Macedon Winners

100 Backstroke: Charlie Ike 1:22.96

100 Breastroke: Addison Henley 1:19.25

Varsity Tennis

October 1

Wayne Girls Varsity Tennis finished their regular season by beating Lyons 5-0

Wayne graduates 5 Seniors

1st Singles Addison Habecker

2nd Singles Cora Flannery

1st Doubles Sasha Banar

2nd Doubles Leah Gonzalez, Abby Church

