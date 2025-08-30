Scores & More: This Week in Local Sports



North Rose-Wolcott has been named a NYSPHSAA School of Excellence for the third year in a row. To qualify, at least 75 percent of a school’s varsity athletic teams must have an average GPA of 90 or higher.

Earlier this month, student-athletes from Clyde Savannah hit the court for a volleyball camp led by their varsity volleyball team. Players learned new skills and had a lot of fun.

SCORES THIS WEEK

Girls Soccer

NRW 3 – Geneva 0

NRW – Avery Boogaard 1 goal & 1 assist, Carliegh Sutton and Laryssa Moore each had a goal. Daelin Fowler had 2 saves. NRW is 1-0

Boys Soccer

Newark hosted Greece Olympia for the semi-final of the Taylor Bliss Tournament. 3-minutes into the game Newark’s Ryan Irizarry shot outside the 18-yard line a scored the first goal of the season for the Reds. In the 33rd minute, Olympia’s Arnanh Douangdala has a break away and scores for the Spartans. At halftime, the score was 1-1. In the second half, Newark’s Sam Underhill scores for the Reds in the 58th minutes to put the Reds up once again by a goal. With only 10 minutes left into the game, Olympia’s Dominic Pellicano scores an upper ninety outside of the 18-yard line to tie the game. The teams went into golden goal overtime, but neither team found the back of the net. Both teams then entered a penalty kick shootout to determine who advances to the final of the Taylor Bliss Tournament. Newark didn’t miss a shot and advance with a 4-3 score in PKs.

Girls Volleyball

Lyons 25-22-25-25

Waterloo 20-25-19-22

For Lyons: Ja’Niyah Bell had 13 kills, Keira Weber had 12 kills and 5 aces, Rylee Richardson had 29 digs

For Waterloo: Tyla Mateo had 21 assists, MaKayla Bishop had 11 digs and 4 aces, Julianna Pehrson had 5 kills