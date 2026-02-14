Scores & Photos: This Week in Local Sports

Varsity Boys Basketball

February 7

Pal-Mac 66, Mynderse 64

Pal-Mac defeated Mynderse 66-64 in overtime. Eli Smith led the way for Pal-Mac with 21 points. Including the last six points for Pal-Mac in overtime. He went 2-2 from the free throw line with 3 seconds left in overtime. Nick Mandela had 24 points for Mynderse and Braeden Cimineri had 22 for the Blue Devils.

February 9

South Seneca 48- NRW 32

South Seneca – Kyan Miller-Hopkins 16pts, Heyden Dresser 11pts, Derek Andrews 8pts, Eli Albrecht 6 pts, Maddox Sapio 2 pts, Brandt Hill 3pts. NRW: Cody Crane 13pts,Evan DeWispelaere 7pts, Masyn Debout 3pts, Alex Cruz 2 pts, Djorrey Bebe 4 pts, Kaydin Tyrell 3pts

February 10

Lyons 94, Clyde 53

Clyde: Jayden Carnevale 27 points, 4 3s 11-11 from foul line. Lyons: Stephen LeBrecht 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals. Jamire Johnson 10 points. Contrell Parker Jr 19 points, 6 assists, 6 steals. Ben Bookmiller 10 point. Kaywon Butler- 12 points

February 11

Pal-Mac 83, Penn Yan 46

Logan Bauer led the way for Pal-Mac with 15 points. Jackson Dennie also had 13 points for Pal-Mac. Miles Ditzell had 21 for Penn Yan, including 5 three pointers.

February 12

Lyons 95 – NRW 48

Lyons: Contrell Parker 21pts, Jahzyee Smith 14pts, Steven LebRecht 12pt. NRW: Cody Crane 25pts, Evan DeWispelaere 19pts, Aiden Jackson 2pts, Kaydun Tyrell2pts

Girls Varsity Basketball

February 7

Avoca-Prattsburgh 51 – NRW 13

A-P: Myah Putman 19pt, Evelyn Travis 16 pts. NRW: Cadalina Ohler 2pts, Laryssa Moore 6pts, Zoey Yates 2pts, Bailey Formanek 3pts.

February 10

Lyons 70, Monroe 22

Ja’Niyah Bell (Freshman): 23 pts, 11 RBs, 3 assists, 5 steals, 4 blocks. Kamryn Bonnell (Senior): 12 pts, 4 RBs, 2 assists, 2 steals. Car’Mella Parker (Sophomore): 21 pts, 8 RBs, 3 assists, 2 steals. Ava Harris (Freshman): 3 pts, 2 RBs, 3 assists, 3 steals. Kalani Davis (Junior): 2 pts, 8 RBs, 1 assist, 2 steal. Addison Jones (Senior): 5 pts, 8 RBs, 1 assist, 1 blk. Shacoya Wilcher (Junior): 4 pts, 5 RBs, 1 steal

February 11

Williamson/Marion 51, NRW 42

Williamson/Marion: Georgie Alexander 7pts, Jeana Bourne 5pts, Lydia McKay 5pts, Ellie Alexander 28pts, Zoe Mulowary 5pts. NRW: Cadalina Ohler 3pts, Larysaa Moore 15pts, Zoey Yates 1pt, Emily Nevlezer 10pys, Olivia DeBourdere 7pts, Bailey Formanck 6pts.

Varsity Bowling

February 11

FL East Tournament

The Newark bowling team brought their winning streak to Roseland Bowl for the Finger Lakes East Doubles and Singles Tournament. Senior Brooke Hamelinck won Class A for the singles events bowling a high game of 243 and series of 683. With the assistance from her doubles partner Ainsley Vandermark the pair took home 2nd place for Division A Doubles. Sienna Hasseler and Mackenzie VanCuren took home third for doubles. Nick DeYulio took home 2nd place in class B with a high game of 243 and 642 series and his partner Anthony DeYulio took 2nd place with a high game of 254. In A division Landon Montroy and Brent Bates took 3rd place Doubles.

February 12

Newark @ Wayne

Newark Boys: Won 5-0 (1 point won for each team game bowled with highest pin count) and 2 points for total team pins for all 3 games combined. Quinlan Cole - high game 267, series 612, Landon Montroy 205 589, Brent Bates 196, 546, Ethan Holley had a 206 game - high team game of 976 and total pins 2801. Wayne Boys - Owen Cragg 247 675, high game of 746, total pins 2140. Newark Girls - Won 5-0. Sienna Hasseler - High Game alert - 279, series 657, Brooke Hamelinck 218, 581, Rose Young 183, 498. Viola Buckles 159, 464 - High team game of 988 , total pins 2639. Wayne Girls: Molly O’Connell 188, 434. Next competition is Sectionals. Girls Tuesday Feb 24th Canandaigua 9am -Newark Girls seeded #1 in Class C

Boys Thursday Feb 26th Canandaigua 9am - Newark seeded #2