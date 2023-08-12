Powered by Dark Sky
Second annual Spencer Speedway Harvest Fest scheduled for August 18

by WayneTimes.com
August 12, 2023

An idea coming to "fruition" last season, the second annual "Harvest Fest" will take place next Friday, August 18 at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y.,

The idea came together from Race of Champions director of Timing & Scoring, Zachary Skotnicki and after a discussion with Williamson Apple Blossom president, Carl Zarcone, the first-ever "Harvest Fest" night at the races was born in 2022. This year promises to be bigger and better as Apples will once again be given away and there will be apple pie on sale for just $1.

Two other special items of interest will take place on Friday, August 18 as the Sodus Microd Club will put on their demonstration and display. The youth racing organization in Sodus, N.Y., is a part of many events coupled with the Race of Champions.

It will also be the true bicycle race of the year at Spencer. Riders will be separated by age group and take part in races down the frontstretch prior to racing action beginning Friday, August 18. Winners will have their photos taken in the first victory lane session of the night with the race winners.

The Kids RoC Club will also be on hand with activities for children.

In addition to all the exciting activities there will also be racing. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will race for 35-laps and $2,000-to-win along with the Race of Champions Super Stock Series and Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series; Wilibert's U-Pull It Four Cylinders and Wilbert's U-Pull It Super Six divisions will round out the racing card.

The "Food Truck Frenzy" featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return to the track.

Advance discount tickets available online by using the Ticket Hoss App and searching Spencer Speedway. Discount tickets will be available at Wilbert's U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson.

Racing action will also be streamed live on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv for $23.

