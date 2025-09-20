Section V Executive Director Kathy Hoyt Inducted Into Innovative Field Walk Of Fame

The honor, signified with a brick in the stadium that’s home to the Rochester Red Wings baseball team, spotlights athletic and leadership accomplishments in the world of local sports.

School districts often create awards named for teachers whose effect on students is profound, and that’s precisely what North Rose-Wolcott CSD did in 2012 for Kathy Hoyt.

But not only was Hoyt still teaching in the district, she taught there for another four years. In other words, NR-W didn’t wait until Hoyt retired to recognize her impact. Her influence as a teacher and a coach was powerful and immediate, so district officials did the same in recognizing that dedication.

And now, Hoyt’s accomplishments are on display on an even bigger stage following her August 24 induction into the Innovative Field Walk of Fame in Rochester. The honor, signified with a brick in the stadium that’s home to the Rochester Red Wings baseball team, spotlights athletic and leadership achievements in the world of local sports.

Hoyt left NR-W in 2016 following 16 seasons in the district as a physical education teacher, athletic director and coach. Since 2017, she’s been the Executive Director of Section V sports — a Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Shared Service — and no matter where her desk is, Hoyt said relationships are what matters most. Especially in roles of leadership.

“It’s about collaborating with others to benefit everyone,” Hoyt said of her leadership style.

At Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, a Commitment to Leadership is a core value embodied by everyone at the organization. W-FL BOCES District Superintendent Lynne Rutnik said Kathy Hoyt is a prime example of a leader who belongs at BOCES — and supports the region in the process.

"Someone like Kathy Hoyt brings our Commitment of Leadership to life in her work every day," District Superintendent Lynne Rutnik said. "She is a strong female leader in our region — and in a predominately male-dominated field — and it’s exciting to see her dedication and commitment recognized on such a large scale. She is consistently blazing the trail and uplifting other women along the way."

Hoyt, a graduate of Honeoye Falls-Lima (1983), SUNY Cortland and Springfield College, said lessons in leadership came early during her first teaching job in Clinton (Oneida County). That’s where Richard Hunt, former principal and athletic director, offered real-time examples in how to be an effective leader.

“Patience and kindness and his ability to work with everybody consistently,” Hoyt said of Hunt. “He treated everybody the same way whether they were suspended for five days or the valedictorian of the class.”

It’s a style that works for her to this day whether she’s faced with day-to-day decisions that affect a few people, or bigger issues that can impact the entire fan base of a Section V sporting event. But in every situation, she makes it a point to consider every person involved. And not surprisingly, that mindset is not difficult for Hoyt.

“I try to build meaningful relationships with people,” she said. “And it just happens. Because when you do that, it’s easy to lead and easy to function in that role.”

Hoyt’s ability to build deep relationships garnered her an award from Professional Women of the Finger Lakes earlier this year, too. In June, she was presented with the 2025 PWFL Award for Professional Achievement.

That doesn’t happen without a positive outlook as the foundation for the relationships she builds. When the care and the happiness is genuine, it’s contagious and it’s why former students and athletes to this day remain in touch. It’s that communication that lets her know she’s doing something right.

“Life is challenging for so many people so if I can be a bright spot and provide a glimmer of hope," Hoyt said, "then I’ve served my purpose."