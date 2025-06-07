What are you looking for?

Sports

Senator Helming honors Gananda varsity cheer team in Albany

June 7, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Senator Pam Helming welcomed the Gananda Varsity Cheerleading team to Albany to recognize winning the Class D New York State Title back in March and presented them with a New York State Senate Resolution.

The Gananda Varsity Cheerleading team went undefeated throughout their regular season, captured their second consecutive sectional title, and then went on to secure first place in the state competition, finishing at the top of their division with a score of 69.

Senator Helming said, “It was my absolute honor to welcome the Gananda Varsity Cheerleading team to Albany. The road to a state title is never easy — but this team met every challenge with grit, grace, and determination. Congratulations GVC, Head Coach Jenn Pero, and Assistant Coaches Christina Maniaci and MJ Eckman.”

