FAIRPORT (FORMERLY OF MACEDON): Ruth Marie (Goodman) Ford, daughter of the late Marvin and Hazel Goodman, was born on January 10, 1933, in Lyons, NY, and passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022, in Rochester, NY, at age 89 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Ford; her daughter, Karen Fisher; […]