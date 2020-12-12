Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 12th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
It's Babies in Review time! Submit your baby photos today!

Several local community colleges cancel winter sports for 2020-21

by WayneTimes.com
December 12, 2020

Cayuga Community College and 26 other SUNY community colleges that are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association have cancelled specific winter intercollegiate athletic programs deemed high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 for the 2020-21 season.

The collective decision, announced Tuesday, prioritizes the health and safety of student-athletes, college staff and communities at each institution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The community colleges’ decision impacts high-risk winter sports, but allows for winter athletic programs deemed low-risk to continue in a virtual setting.

For Cayuga, Tuesday’s announcement means the cancellation of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons and the women’s volleyball season. Other sports annually offered during the fall semester, such as men’s and women’s soccer, were previously rescheduled for the spring 2021 semester.

“Without a doubt canceling these winter athletic programs is the correct decision. I know our student-athletes are eager to resume competition, but when it comes to their health and the health of our entire campus community, no level of added risk is acceptable,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “I congratulate our College leaders who participated in these discussions, and the leaders of the other community colleges who reached the same conclusion that this is the best course of action.”

Cayuga has enacted rigorous health and safety protocols since resuming on-campus operations in the summer. Health and temperature screenings are conducted at entrances to both College campuses, appropriate facemasks are required, and social distancing guidelines are in place. The College also conducts pooled surveillance testing for College employees and students.

At this time, Cayuga is evaluating the potential to offer on-campus workouts and training for student-athletes. These sessions would only be offered in a safe, monitored environment. Once made, the decision will be communicated with coaches and student-athletes.

The community colleges and the National Junior College Athletic Association are continuing discussions regarding the safe resumption of intercollegiate athletics in the spring semester.  An official announcement about the status of spring sports will be made in early 2021.

Additional updates about Cayuga athletics can be found at www.cayugaspartans.com/landing/.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Means, Jonathan Smith

MARION: died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Family and friends are invited to call from 12 -2pm on Monday, December 14 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. […]

Read More
Bixby, Paul E.

NEWARK: Entered into rest on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital at age 80. Predeceased by his wife: Gloria Bixby. Paul was born the son of the late Raymond and Johanna DeMaree Bixby on September 14, 1940 in Sodus, NY. Paul proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1963-1965.  He […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square