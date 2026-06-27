Several local teams, athletes recognized for academic success

Each season, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) recognizes both teams and individual athletes for their academic achievements throughout the year.

To be eligible for recognition, individual student-athletes need to earn at least a 90 Grade Point Average (GPA) to be recognized. For a team to be awarded, they need at least 75 percent of their roster to earn an overall GPA of at least 90 percent.

Pal-Mac

The year, all seven Varsity Pal-Mac Athletics programs, as well as 70 individual Varsity student-athletes were recognized for their outstanding work in the classroom during the 2026 Spring sports season.

Pal-Mac’s individual athletes were:

Baseball

Jay Allison, Timothy Batterby, Trey Porpora, Camron Quick, Joel Redmond, Ian Ryan, Eli Smith

Boys Lacrosse

Ryan Allen, Sean Allen, Brandon Dennie, Jackson Dennie, Reid Diehl, Rhett Engels, Joseph Hagen, Kaleb Hale, Max Halsey, Drew Ikewood, Gabriel Lewis, Carson Lich, Carsen Ribstein, Masson Stalker, Branden Thomas, Johnathan Turner, Nate Wood

Girls Lacrosse

Brynn Baker, Julia Belanger, Ava Burgess, Tessa Camelo, Zooey Graham, Anabelle Grant, Mattingly Grier, Teagan Hudak, Gabriella Leone, Jenna Lindstrom, Kenzie Miller, Claire Nolan, Liliana Stephens, Baylee Vilord, Quinley Williamson

Boys Tennis

Ezekiel Bransford, Isaiah Bransford, Dane Hartwell, Gavin Henning, Clifford Lofgren, JJ Tome

Boys Track & Field

Colton Bliss, Patrick Boesel, Ayden Courtney, Louis Griffin, Andrew Jennette, William Kipp, Reece Robbins, Timothy Roegiers, Evan Wheeler, Zachary Wheeler

Girls Track & Field

Audrey Beauter, Kara Kohler, Bridget Miller, Elanor Miller, Adley Ossont, Kelly Sanson, Annabelle Zelehowsky

Softball

Kaedence Andross, Emmalynne Bedette, Sophia Casella, Kerrigan Connolly, Seager Emerick, Shelby Geer, Elianna Rouland, Alise Vjakse

Clyde-Savannah

In Clyde Savannah, 17 of their varsity teams earned NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Team recognition during the 2025-2026 season.

In addition, Clyde-Savannah has been recognized as a NYSPHSAA School of Excellence, an achievement awarded to schools where 75% or more of their varsity teams earn Scholar-Athlete Team status.

The Spring teams recognized were their Varsity Baseball team, Boys Outdoor Track/Field, Girls Outdoor Track/Field and Varsity Softball. In addition, 35 individual athletes were recognized.

Gananda

In Gananda, the Varsity Baseball team, Flag Football team, Girls Lacrosse team and the Girls Outdoor Track/Field teams were all recognized in addition to 49 individual athletes.

Newark

Five Varsity teams were recognized from Newark. The Boys Outdoor Track/Field, Boys Tennis, Girls Outdoor Track/Field, Softball and Unified Basketball teams were all NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Teams.

North Rose-Wolcott

For the fourth year in a row, NRW has earned the designation of NYSPHSAA School of Excellence for having at least 75 percent of its varsity teams earn the Scholar-Athlete Team designation.

The teams recognized for the Spring season were Baseball Boys Track & Field, Boys Tennis, Girls Track & Field and Softball.

Wayne Central

Seven Varsity teams from Wayne were honored with the NYSPHSAA team distinction. They were the Boys Outdoor Track/Field team, Boys Tennis, Flag Football, Girls Lacrosse, Girls Track & Field, Softball and Unified Basketball.

Lyons

In Lyons, the Varsity Baseball Team, Boys Tennis team, Girls Outdoor Track & Field team and the Varsity Softball team were recognized alongside 31 individual athletes.

Marion

The Marion Varsity Softball team was honored with the NYSPHSAA team award for academic achievement.