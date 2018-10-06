Local Sports Shots from this week in High School Sports Published 3 hours ago on October 6, 2018 By Waynetimes.com Share Tweet Runners work their way around Macedon’s Bullis Park as light fog starts to cover the course. Photo by: Scotty Haines The rain finally stopped as runners finish last lap. Photo by: Scotty Haines Unidentified Red Creek runners pass along the woodline. (I tried “Panning” this shot, you may not like it. Still need practice) Photo by: Scotty Haines NR-W’s Ryan King finishes in 3rd place with a time of 18:44 Photo by: Scotty Haines Lady Red Raider diver Emilie Clark narrowly missed the board on her inward tuck dive as coaches Becky DeSol, Chris Oaks and fellow diver Sydney Ingalls look on. Photo By: Scotty Haines Pal-Mac junior Zoe Wissick swims the breast stroke vs Marcus Whitman. Photo By: Scotty Haines Pal-Mac freshman Aubrey Matzan comes up for air for the Lady Red Raiders. Photo By: Scotty Haines Related Topics:Featured Don't Miss This Week in High School Sports Advertisement Trending Locally Hawley, Alton Column: Oh, Brother Overtime piling up as Sheriff scrambles to fill positions Comments Latest News Hawley, Alton Column: Oh, Brother Overtime piling up as Sheriff scrambles to fill positions Reader Poll Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?YesNoResultsVoteLive Local Radar In This Corner… Column: Oh, Brother by Ron Holdraker Speaking Sports Column: Myths vs Facts by Dan Borrello Advertisement