The Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club Courts Committee thanked all the participants who played in the “Dink at the Links” Paddleball tournament on July 22nd.

Beautiful weather plus lots of fun loving and dedicated players provided a spectacular day on the courts. Angie Camnitz, who brought a crew of 34 players from Lyons, also made gift bags for everyone.

SBHGC looks forward to the 2024 Dink at the Links Tournament with the goal of enhancing and improving the experience for all.