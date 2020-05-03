Sodus resident receives National Athletic Training Scholarship

AMHERST, N.Y. – Daemen College student Moriah Gregory has been selected to receive a highly regarded Richard E. Vandervoort Memorial Scholarship from the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Research and Education Foundation.

Gregory is one of less than 70 students from across the country to earn the $2,300 memorial scholarship. Selection is based on academic achievement and enrollment in a Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education accredited master’s program. Since it was established, the NATA Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded more than $3.4 million in student scholarships.

“Moriah is an extremely dedicated and driven student in her classroom, scholarship, and clinical pursuits and is very passionate in giving back to the global community,” said Dr. Rebecca Begalle, chair of athletic training. “She is most deserving of this scholarship, and we have no doubt her commitment to the profession will bring her great success as an athletic trainer.”

Gregory is a Dean’s List student in Daemen’s five-year program in which students earn a bachelor’s degree in health promotion and a master’s degree in athletic training. A Daemen Trustee Scholar, she was most recently honored with a New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association Scholarship.

Gregory, who will graduate with a master’s degree in athletic training in 2021, is vice president-elect of Daemen’s Athletic Training Student Association. She participated in a medical mission experience to the Dominican Republic in January and previously took part in a study abroad opportunity to Ireland.

She resides in Sodus.