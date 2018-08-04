Something New at South Butler

While a rainout on the last Sunday in June pushed the first race day for South Butler Nostalgia Dragway into a hot, Fourth of July weekend, last Sunday’s race was a much smoother, cooler experience.

And spectators noticed something that hadn’t been seen in the track’s 50-plus years at 33225 Butler-Conquest Rd.

A press box.

“It’s great!” says “Racin’ Randy” Salerno, excitedly. “I can stay out of the sun, sit down, move around and talk. I gotta get used to sitting down again!”

The press box sits on a trailer, and will be moved after the season and returned next June.

“The Iron Horsemen used it for their drag show and they loved it,” Randy adds.

Dave Van Hanehan and his company, Upstate Forestry and Logging, posted the cash for the box, built by Kevin Carlson.

And while the crowd was bigger than the first race of the year, Randy surmises that the next two races will be even larger.

“We had about 57 race cars, a hundred show cars, and about six-to-800 people, so I’d call it a win!” says the man known as “Racin’ Randy” Salerno. “There was a nice breeze, and it wasn’t like watching and racin’ in a furnace like the last time.”

“The next two dates (last Sundays in August and September) usually draw the biggest crowds, so we’re really happy with the turnout last weekend.”

Apparently, the Dragway had plenty of competition.

“We were fightin’ three other events,” Randy notes. “There was a huge car show in Seneca Falls, a Super Street race out in Cicero, and then Empire Dragway had the Gold Cup going on. Plus, a lot of the Mopar guys, who normally come to our place, were in Norwalk, Ohio for a big Mopar show, so for what we got, I think we did all right.”

Due to safety concerns, the first race in June was rescheduled for the following week due to rain in the forecast. Meteorologists were correct, thus forcing dragsters to rev the red lines the following Sunday, which came after a holiday. Crowds picked-up this past week.

The second-half of the schedule picks-up, Sunday August 25 and a month later on September 29.