South Butler Celebrates its Birthday--with Celebrities!

South Butler Dragway turns 7 Sunday (June 25). And if you’re tired of watching other guys do all the racin’, here’s another chance for you to take advantage of the half-mile track in your own back yard.

Wait, there’s more... This first race will feature two drivers from the hit Discovery shows "Street Outlaws," and the "Street Outlaws Memphis."

Patrick and Bro-D, an Albany native, will be the stars attending.

In other words, if you’re reading this on Saturday, you’d better plan on getting to the track early tomorrow morning! South Butler Dragway is located at 13225 Butler-Conquest Rd. in Savannah.

Last October, on a rain date no less, the final race was drew 1,126 fans who saw the 117 cars race, and speed records both matched and broken.

Mike Brown, who broke Nick Kellogg’s record of 111.4 miles per hour with a 112.4 in August, saw Nick’s dad, Greg, break his previous mark with a 113.6 in his Chevy Chevelle from the 1970s.

Then, on the very last race of the day, Brown, and his early 1980’s Chevy Malibu tied the mark. The track also broke a record with 10 cars surpassing 100 miles per hour.

There were also 70 cruise cars for fans in attendance.

If that sounds like a fun Sunday to you, here’s everything you need to know whether you get The Times before Sunday or after:

If you own a car that’s at least a 1995 model or older, you’re in!

The track races on the final Sunday of each month, starting this weekend, then July 30th, August 27th and September 24th, with rain dates scheduled the following Sundays.

As usual, there are guidelines:

* Cars must be made in 1995 or older, as mentioned. (No, you cannot race your ‘96 IROC. Already asked.)

* The track is a no-prep track.

* All cars must have seatbelts and drivers must wear helmets.

* Tech inspection is slated for 7 AM, with the gates open to the public at 9.

* Drag cars and drivers can race all day for $30. Attendees and pit crew members can get in for ten bucks. Kids 12 and under receive free admission.

* Cruise cars are also allowed for show at $10 per car as well.

* All vendors at welcome for $15. That’s it. Sell anything (legal) you want.

* No alcohol is served.

* More info is on the South Butler Dragway Facebook page.

If you would like to be a sponsor, or volunteer, call track announcer, "Racin’ Randy" Salerno at 315-521-0829.